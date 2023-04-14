Former Tennessee Titans and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Bud Dupree is signing a one-year contract with the Atlanta Falcons, a source confirmed to ESPN on Friday.

Dupree, 30, played 430 defensive snaps for the Titans last season, posting 9 quarterback hits, 6 tackles for a loss, 4 sacks and 1 forced fumble in 11 games. But injuries slowed Dupree during his time in Tennessee, and he had seven sacks while playing in 22 games over two seasons.

Dupree's addition is the latest in a series of offseason moves for the Falcons' defense, as Atlanta added cornerback Jeff Okudah in a trade with the Detroit Lions this week and made splashes in free agency by signing safety Jessie Bates III, defensive linemen Calais Campbell and David Onyemata, and linebacker Kaden Elliss.

The Titans released Dupree in March in a move that saved them $9.35 million against their salary cap. He had signed a five-year, $82.5 million contract with the Titans in 2021 that included $35 million in guarantees.

Dupree played his first six seasons with the Steelers, who selected him in the first round of the 2015 draft, and had 39.5 sacks, 65 quarterback hits, 231 tackles and 8 forced fumbles in 81 games.

WSB-TV in Atlanta first reported on Dupree's signing with the Falcons.

ESPN's Michael Rothstein and Turron Davenport contributed to this report.