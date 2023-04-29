OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- The Baltimore Ravens believe their unexpected last pick of the 2023 draft could prove to be a pivotal one for the future.

The Ravens surprisingly moved back into the seventh round on Saturday to select USC guard Andrew Vorhees, a first-team All-American who tore the ACL in his right knee while participating in the NFL combine last month. Baltimore drafted Vorhees knowing he won't play in 2023.

"We have every expectation that he will be playing winning football for us in 2024," Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said. "This is a move that really solidified our line for the coming years."

It looked like the Ravens' draft was over when team officials spoke to reporters following their last scheduled pick, the 199th overall in the sixth round. But, 20 minutes later, Baltimore was back on the clock, having traded a 2024 sixth-round pick to the Cleveland Browns to get back into the seventh round on Saturday.

Entering the combine, Vorhees was projected to get drafted in the fourth round. He was the 115th-best prospect in the draft at that time, according to ESPN's Todd McShay.

Vorhees showed his toughness after tearing his ACL. With one healthy leg, Vorhees recorded 38 reps on the bench press, the most by any player at this year's combine regardless of position.

"Andrew is a player who we've admired, and the opportunity to trade back to get him was too appealing," DeCosta said. "We are getting a tough and physical competitor who is polished and experienced."

This isn't the first time that the Ravens have drafted a player who suffered a significant injury a month before the draft. Last year, Baltimore used a second-round pick on outside linebacker David Ojabo, who tore his Achilles at Michigan's pro day. Ojabo played two games last season for the Ravens, and he's expected to compete for a starting spot this year.