          Jaguars add recently released Broncos kicker Brandon McManus

          • Michael DiRocco, ESPN Staff WriterMay 25, 2023, 02:45 PM
            Close
            • Covered University of Florida for 13 seasons for ESPN.com and Florida Times-Union
            • Graduate of Jacksonville University
            • Multiple APSE award winner
            Follow on Twitter

          JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jaguars on Thursday signed kicker Brandon McManus, who won a Super Bowl title during his nine seasons with the Denver Broncos.

          To make room for McManus, the Jaguars waived kicker Riley Patterson.

          McManus, 31, made 77.8% of his field goal attempts last season (28 for 36), which was the first time since 2017 that he had made less than 80%. McManus has made 81.4% of his field goal attempts in his nine-year career.

          The Broncos released McManus on Tuesday. He had been the last remaining player from the team's Super Bowl 50 championship squad.

          Patterson, 23, who kicked a 36-yard field goal as time expired to help the Jaguars beat the Los Angeles Chargers 31-30 in an AFC divisional playoff game this past January, made 30 of his 35 field goal attempts last season.