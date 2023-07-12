New York Giants linebacker Jarrad Davis recently had knee surgery and is expected to miss significant time, a source told ESPN.

Davis, 28, was signed off the Detroit Lions' practice squad late last season. He was active for one game before starting a pair of postseason contests for the Giants.

Davis also took reps with the first team defense this spring as second-year linebacker Darrian Beavers continues his recovery from a torn ACL. Another second-year linebacker, Micah McFadden, is also expected to compete for the starting job.

Davis, a first-round pick by the Lions in 2017 out of Florida, has started 51 career games for Detroit, the New York Jets and Giants.

He has 344 career tackles and 11 sacks in 68 career games.

The news of Davis' knee surgery was first reported by the New York Post.