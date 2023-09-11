Deshaun Watson throws a dart to Harrison Bryant in the end zone for a 3-yard touchdown. (0:30)

Tests revealed that Cleveland Browns right tackle Jack Conklin tore the ACL and MCL in his left knee, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Monday.

Conklin will undergo season-ending surgery.

Conklin was carted off the field with his knee injury Sunday in Cleveland's 24-3 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. After the game, coach Kevin Stefanski had said the early tests on Conklin's knee weren't good but wouldn't specify the extent of the injury.

Conklin injured his left knee while pass protecting in the first half against the Bengals. Defensive end Trey Hendrickson rolled into Conklin's knee while rushing from the other side of the Browns' pocket.

Conklin was an All-Pro his first year in Cleveland in 2020 but has battled injuries since, including a torn patella in his right knee in 2021.

Rookie Dawand Jones, a fourth-round pick out of Ohio State, replaced Conklin in Sunday's game.