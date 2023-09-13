All NFL practice squads will include at least one international player starting in 2024 as the NFL announced Wednesday the expansion of its International Player Pathway program.

A total of 37 international players have signed with NFL teams since the IPP's inception in 2017. Nineteen are currently on NFL rosters, including Philadelphia Eagles tackle Jordan Mailata (Australia) and Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (Germany).

From 2017 to 2022, one NFL division participated in the program each season. Two divisions, the AFC West and NFC North, are involved this season.

"The practice squad roster expansion for international players will further contribute to our goal of building a sustainable pathway to the NFL for elite global athletes, while also creating local connections with fans around the world," NFL executive vice president Peter O'Reilly said. "With the support of all 32 clubs, the NFL International Committee, the NFL Competition Committee and the NFL Players Association, we look forward to implementing this new model to benefit the game long-term and welcome more international talent into our League in the years to come."

NFL practice squads will expand to 17 players in 2024. Teams can either sign an international player through the IPP program or independently scout for talent.