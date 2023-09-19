Nick Chubb suffers a left knee injury during a run and has to be carted off the field. (0:22)

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb was carted off the field after injuring his left knee against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday night.

Chubb suffered the injury after a 5-yard run near the Steelers' goal line in the second quarter. He was ruled out almost immediately. Chubb, who already had 64 yards on 10 carries, injured the same knee in 2015, tearing his MCL, PCL and LCL.

The All-Pro running back immediately gestured toward the sideline. Players from both sides offered their support as he was loaded on the cart.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters after the game that he anticipates Chubb missing the rest of the season.

Quarterbacks and running backs around the league were among the first to react to Chubb's injury on social media.

Prayers for Nick Chubb🙏🏾 — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) September 19, 2023

Nick Chubb...🙏🏻 — Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) September 19, 2023

Prayers for Nick Chubb, never want to see that. 🙏🏽 — Kyler Murray (@K1) September 19, 2023

Prayers up for Chubb 🙏🏼 — Christian McCaffrey (@CMC_22) September 19, 2023

Nick Chubb. God is right there with you! Role model🙏🏽 — Bijan Robinson (@Bijan5Robinson) September 19, 2023

Chubb 🙏🏽🙏🏽 — James Conner (@JamesConner_) September 19, 2023

NBA players, including Ohio native LeBron James also chimed in.

DAMN MAN!!!! 🤦🏾‍♂️. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 Nick Chubb. Praying for the absolute best — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 19, 2023

Prayers up for Chubb! — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) September 19, 2023

Chubb🙏🏽 — Darius Garland (@dariusgarland22) September 19, 2023

Steelers' All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, who helped tackle Chubb, also came out of the play banged up. However, he was able to return later in the game.

Just the worst feeling.



Gutted for Nick Chubb.



Hope Minkah is ok.



Injuries suck man.

They absolutely suck. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) September 19, 2023

That low hit is so brutal man especially when you carrying someone!! I hate that so much I'm so sick for Chubb man. — Mark Ingram II (@markingramII) September 19, 2023