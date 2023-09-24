        <
          Texans' Beck muffs kick, returns it for first fullback score since 2005

          • DJ Bien-Aime, ESPNSep 24, 2023, 07:44 PM
          JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Houston Texans fullback Andrew Beck provided an unlikely, but much-needed spark, when he returned a kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday in Week 3.

          Beck's kick return for a touchdown was the first in the NFL this season.

          After Jaguars kicker Brandon McManus made a field goal with 4:35 remaining in the third quarter to bring Jacksonville within seven points, McManus kicked the ball short of the end zone in front of Beck, who muffed the kick before regaining possession.

          Beck dashed to the right side of the field before heading down the sideline while making six Jaguar defenders miss for his first NFL touchdown.

          He hit 20.3 MPH, according to Next Gen Stats, on the play. The last fullback with a kick return touchdown was the Jaguars' Derrick Wimbush in 2005.