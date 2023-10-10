The Minnesota Vikings plan to place receiver Justin Jefferson on injured reserve due to the hamstring injury he suffered Sunday, sources confirmed to ESPN on Tuesday.

The move would mean Jefferson will miss at least the next four games.

NFL Network first reported the planned move.

Jefferson suffered the injury when he slipped while making a cut during a route with 12:49 remaining Sunday in the Vikings' 27-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. He missed the Vikings' final 21 snaps, a rarity for a player who has never missed an NFL game and has played 92% of the team's snaps since entering the starting lineup in Week 3 of the 2020 season.

"We're going to do what's best for Justin and make sure we give him the treatment and plan that is a big-picture positive for him," coach Kevin O'Connell said Monday as the team awaited final test results on Jefferson's strained right hamstring.

Information from ESPN's Kevin Seifert was included in this report.