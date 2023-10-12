Open Extended Reactions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- As a team that could use any sliver of good news at the moment, the Denver Broncos are expected to have tight end Greg Dulcich back in the lineup Thursday night against the Kansas City Chiefs, sources told ESPN.

Sources said Dulcich was expected to be activated from injured reserve and be available to play at least some against the Chiefs in Arrowhead Stadium. Dulcich has not played since Week 1, when he suffered a hamstring injury in the Broncos' loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Broncos (1-4) had designated Dulcich to return from injured reserve earlier this week, and he practiced with the team Tuesday and Wednesday. The Broncos cleared a roster spot Wednesday when they released wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey.

Broncos coach Sean Payton had hinted to Dulcich's return to the roster after Tuesday's practice.

"Hopefully the sooner the better," Payton said of Dulcich's potential return. "He's been working his tail off, and I know they're going through a bunch of stuff now [with] explosive drills and making sure there's not a setback. I don't want to guess relative to this week's game, but he's close."

Dulcich had two receptions for 22 yards in the opener. His speed and big-play potential had Payton predicting in the offseason that Dulcich could play the "joker'' role in the offense, a role the coach said players like Alvin Kamara, Darren Sproles and Reggie Bush had in the Saints' offense during Payton's tenure in New Orleans.

A third-round pick by the Broncos in 2022, Dulcich has battled hamstring troubles in his time with the team. But he has also flashed his potential in the offense.

In 10 games last season, he caught 33 passes for 411 yards and two touchdowns.