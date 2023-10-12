Kimberley A. Martin, Chris Canty and Dan Orlovsky break down which team has the best chance of dethroning the Chiefs. (2:11)

Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce is expected to play Thursday night against the Broncos, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Kelce is listed as questionable with a right ankle injury. He was a limited practice participant Tuesday in the Chiefs' only practice of the week.

He injured his right ankle in the second quarter of Sunday's victory over the Minnesota Vikings but returned to play in the second half, when he caught a touchdown pass.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes on Tuesday called Kelce's effort against the Vikings "legendary."

"Seeing how the ankle rolled and then being able to come back out there and play at a high level and score a touchdown that we needed to win the game, it speaks to not only the talent that he has but the toughness that he has and the reason that he's been out there week in and week out. He will battle through anything to go out there and play," Mahomes said earlier this week.

Despite missing the season opener with a knee injury, Kelce leads the Chiefs in receptions (27), receiving yards (222) and touchdown receptions (3).

