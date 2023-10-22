Ryan Clark cites Aaron Jones' return and a leaky Broncos defense as to why he's picking the Packers to win on Sunday. (0:33)

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones is expected to play Sunday against the Denver Broncos, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Jones officially is listed as questionable because of the hamstring injury that has plagued the Pro Bowler since Green Bay's season opener.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Friday that Jones, who was listed as a limited participant in all three practices last week, "looked pretty good" but stopped short of declaring him ready to play against the Broncos.

Jones was a late scratch from Green Bay's Week 5 loss to the Raiders after being limited the previous week against the Lions. He gained 127 yards from scrimmage and scored two touchdowns in the Packers' Week 1 victory over the Bears but has appeared in only one of the following four games.

Jones is one of 10 players listed as questionable on Green Bay's injury report. The Packers (2-3) had a bye in Week 6, but LaFleur quipped that it felt as if his team "played a game last week" when discussing the lengthy injury report.