EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- It came in the second quarter of the seventh game of the season, but running back Saquon Barkley gave the New York Giants their first double-digit lead of the season with a 32-yard catch-and-run for a touchdown against the Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. The score made it 14-0 with 8:56 remaining in the half.

The Giants were the last team in the league to post their first double-digit lead.

Two plays after a Deonte Banks interception, Barkley caught a Tyrod Taylor pass 3 yards from the line of scrimmage on the left numbers. But he had Washington linebacker Jamin Davis on his hip. Barkley raced to the outside and down the sideline, creating distance from Davis.

Davis dove at Barkley's ankles but was unable to make the tackle. That allowed Barkley to race to the end zone for the touchdown.

He was credited with 29.5 yards after the catch, per NFL Next Gen Stats.

It was Barkley's second receiving touchdown of the season.

The Giants hadn't scored a touchdown at home this season prior to Sunday. Barkley's was their second of the contest. Tight end Darren Waller had a 15-yard score earlier in the second quarter.