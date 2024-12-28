Liz Loza discusses the success the duo of Michael Penix Jr. and Darnell Mooney found in Week 16. (0:38)

It has been a busy few days for Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

The rookie made his first career NFL regular-season start on Sunday, beating the New York Giants 34-7 at home. On Saturday, he posted some news on Instagram: He and his girlfriend, Olivia Carter, are engaged.

"I will love you forever," Penix, 24, wrote in the post. "I can't wait to do life with you."

The proposal appeared to have taken place in Penix's suburban Georgia backyard during Christmas week with candles, roses and a fire. Carter, who is from Washington state, played soccer at the University of Nevada.

Penix, the former Washington Huskies standout, was named the Falcons starter in Week 16, replacing veteran Kirk Cousins, who struggled for more than a month. Penix was picked No. 8 overall in the 2024 NFL draft by Atlanta back in April.

The 8-7 Falcons are currently leading the NFC South. They control their own destiny over the final two games of the season. Penix will lead Atlanta on the road against the Washington Commanders on Sunday night before the Falcons host the Carolina Panthers on Jan. 5.