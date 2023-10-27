Open Extended Reactions

Behind a determined Josh Allen, the Buffalo Bills held off the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 24-18, to kick off Week 8 of the NFL season.

Allen, who has been battling a right (throwing) shoulder injury since Week 6, spent a brief time in the blue tent during Thursday night's game, but he quickly reappeared and didn't miss a snap. He also rarely missed against the Bucs' defense, which played without tackle Vita Vea (groin).

Allen completed 31 of 40 passes for 324 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. He added 41 yards and a touchdown on seven carries and now gets a little extra time to rest that shoulder.

While Buffalo was fortunate to have Allen for the entirety of the game, at least a few teams will try to get by without their primary signal-callers. The Chicago Bears once again will be without Justin Fields (right thumb), and the New York Giants still are minus Daniel Jones (neck). The Tennessee Titans could give second-round pick Will Levis his first start with Ryan Tannehill (ankle) ruled out.

No one is quite sure what to make of the news surrounding Kyler Murray. Arizona Cardinals first-year coach Jonathan Gannon said the quarterback is "healthy" and practiced this week, but he still is listed as doubtful for Sunday. Gannon wouldn't commit to whether Murray would see action.

Here are more injury updates from our NFL Nation reporters as we head toward the Sunday matchups:

Injury: Ankle

Tannehill has a right high ankle sprain that kept him out of practice all week. Titans coach Mike Vrabel ruled Tannehill out for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons. The Titans will play Will Levis and Malik Willis in place of Tannehill. Vrabel hasn't verbally committed to a starter.

-- Turron Davenport

Injury: Thumb

Fields will be sidelined for a second straight game while he recovers from a dislocated thumb in his throwing hand. Bears coach Matt Eberflus said the team will have a better idea Monday of where Fields is at in his rehabilitation.

There was good news regarding rookie running back Roschon Johnson. He is out of concussion protocol and does not carry an injury designation for the game against the Los Angeles Chargers. He is expected to share the backfield Sunday night with fellow Bears running back D'Onta Foreman.

-- Courtney Cronin

Injury: Back

Garoppolo is on pace to play Monday night at Detroit after being a full participant in practice Friday, a day after returning and being limited. He missed the Bears game and also sat out the second half vs. the Patriots, after missing the Chargers game with a concussion. Rookie Aidan O'Connell and 15th-year veteran Brian Hoyer both have starts in Garoppolo's absence.

-- Paul Gutierrez

Injury: Neck

This is the third straight week that Jones will be out and Tyrod Taylor will start. Jones appears to be getting closer (he took more scout team reps this week), but coach Brian Daboll still couldn't say definitively on Friday when, or if, his starter would return this season. Jones still needs to be cleared for contact. That is the final hurdle. In the meantime, the Giants are hoping to get more solid, mistake-free football from Taylor.

-- Jordan Raanan

Injury: Chest

Hill has been limited in practice all week and has been wearing a red "non-contact" jersey. Demario Davis has also been limited by a knee injury that he played through last week. Something else to monitor: Several players have come down with an illness that has caused some, such as safety Marcus Maye, to miss practice time.

-- Katherine Terrell

Injury: Ankle

For most of the week, it looked like Musgrave had no chance to play Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings. His left foot was in a walking book as recently as Thursday morning. But there was the rookie tight end on the practice field Friday on a limited basis, to the surprise of even coach Matt LaFleur. "He's one tough sucker," LaFleur said. "I don't think too many guys would've been able to come back that quickly from what happened to him." Musgrave, who was listed as questionable, got his left ankle caught under him on the hit that got Broncos safety Kareem Jackson ejected (and then suspended for two games) last Sunday. Musgrave ranks third among all rookie tight ends in catches (22) and receiving yards (189).

-- Rob Demovsky