          How to watch Chargers vs. Jets on 'Monday Night Football'

          play
          Why Liz Loza wouldn't start Quentin Johnston in Week 9 (0:33)

          Liz Loza believes it's fine to stash Quentin Johnston, but she doesn't like his fantasy prospects vs the Jets. (0:33)

          • ESPN staffNov 3, 2023, 10:00 AM

          ESPN's "Monday Night Football" is back this week with play-by-play announcer Joe Buck and analyst Troy Aikman.

          The Week 9 matchup features QB Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers (3-4) visiting Zach Wilson and the New York Jets (4-3). For more on all Week 9 matchups, check out our weekly game guide.

          How can I watch 'Monday Night Football'?

          ESPN coverage starts with "Monday Night Countdown" from 6 to 8 ET live from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

          The game kicks off at 8:15 ET on ABC and ESPN. ManningCast, with Peyton and Eli Manning, is back on ESPN2 this week.

          2023 'Monday Night Football' schedule

          Week 10

          Denver Broncos at Buffalo Bills -- 8:15 ET (ABC/ESPN)

          Week 11

          Philadelphia Eagles at Kansas City Chiefs -- 8:15 ET (ABC/ESPN/ESPN+)

          Week 12

          Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings -- 8:15 ET (ABC/ESPN)

          Week 13

          Cincinnati Bengals at Jacksonville Jaguars -- 8:15 ET (ABC/ESPN)

          Week 14

          Green Bay Packers at New York Giants -- 8:15 ET (ABC/ESPN+)

          Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins -- 8:15 ET (ESPN)

          Week 15

          Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots -- 8:15 ET (ABC/ESPN)

          Week 16

          Baltimore Ravens at San Francisco 49ers -- 8:15 ET (ABC/ESPN+)