Open Extended Reactions

TAMPA -- Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn will be available to play in Sunday's 4 p.m. game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium.

Horn on Saturday was activated to the 53-man roster, a league source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. He was limited in Friday's practice so it remains unclear as to whether the 2021 first-round pick out of South Carolina will be used.

But at least Horn has a chance to get back on the field after suffering a hamstring injury that required surgery after a Week 1 loss at Atlanta. The team had until Monday to activate him before his 21-day window to return from injured reserve expired.

"He's had a good week,'' interim coach Chris Tabor said of Horn.

The secondary already should be strengthened by the return of cornerback CJ Henderson, who was cleared from the concussion protocol and a full participant in Friday's practice.

There's also a chance the Panthers (1-10) get outside linebackers Yetur Gross-Matos (hamstring) and Marquis Haynes (back) back to face Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield, who began last season as the starter for Carolina. Both were listed as questionable on Friday.

The Panthers will be playing their first game since head coach Frank Reich was fired on Monday. Tabor, the special teams coordinator, was elevated to head coach.