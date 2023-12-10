Lamar Jackson launches long TD passes to Odell, Isaiah Likely

Open Extended Reactions

BALTIMORE -- Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson took advantage of a couple of blown coverages by the Los Angeles Rams to rediscover the deep pass.

Late in the first quarter, Jackson connected on a 54-yard touchdown pass to tight end Isaiah Likely to put Baltimore ahead 7-3. Jackson's pass traveled over 25 yards in the air and was the deepest touchdown throw for him since the season opener.

Likely, who was uncovered on the play, had 11 yards of separation, which are the most Jackson has ever had on any touchdown pass he has thrown in his six-year NFL career, according to ESPN Stats & Information. This was the first touchdown of the season for Likely, a 2022 fourth-round pick.

He is taking over for tight end Mark Andrews, who will miss the rest of the regular season with an ankle injury.

On the next series, Jackson launched another deep pass for a touchdown, hitting Odell Beckham Jr. for a 46-yard score.

Beckham got behind the Rams' defense with a double move on safety Jordan Fuller. It's only the third time in Jackson's career that he has had two touchdown passes that traveled at least 25 yards in the air.