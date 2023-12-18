Open Extended Reactions

Defensive tackle Teair Tart, who was waived by the Tennessee Titans on Friday, is staying in the AFC South.

The Houston Texans claimed Tart off waivers on Monday, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Titans moved on from their starting defensive tackle because of issues with his effort and attitude, a team source confirmed to ESPN's Turron Davenport on Friday.

The issues hit a breaking point after the Titans' 28-27 win over the Miami Dolphins last Monday when, team sources told Davenport, there were problems with the effort Tart played with in the game. Limited playing time had frustrated Tart, who was hoping to secure a long-term deal in free agency this offseason.

Tart played 30 of Tennessee's 69 defensive snaps against Miami. For the season, Tart had played 332 snaps (47%), with 21 tackles and one sack in 11 games.

Tart, a fourth-year veteran, signed with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of Florida International in 2020. Last offseason, Tennessee placed a second-round tender valued at $4.3 million on Tart.