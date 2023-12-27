Open Extended Reactions

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- In need of additional depth on the interior of the defensive line, the San Francisco 49ers landed defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day on Tuesday.

According to a team source, Joseph-Day and the Niners agreed to terms on a one-year deal, with it expected to become official before San Francisco resumes practice on Wednesday. The Los Angeles Chargers released Joseph-Day on Friday in somewhat of a surprise move because he was a team captain who had started all 14 games with the team.

That move proved fortuitous for the 49ers, who have been plagued by injury at defensive tackle in recent weeks. While Javon Hargrave returned to the lineup in Monday night's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the Niners have been without fellow starter Arik Armstead for the past three games and placed reserve tackle Kalia Davis (ankle) on injured reserve last week.

It's Armstead's absence that has the Niners most worried about the position. He has been battling foot and knee issues but coach Kyle Shanahan said on Friday that it's the foot that has proved to be the biggest problem for Armstead.

"We're concerned," Shanahan said. "We do think he has a chance each week, but I'd say it's a little more the foot than the knee. Something that's bothered him for a little bit. I'm just hoping the pain will go down."

Shanahan confirmed that Armstead is dealing with a similar issue -- plantar fasciitis -- to the one that bothered him last year, albeit in the other (left) foot.

With Armstead and Davis out, the Niners used a rotation of Hargrave, Javon Kinlaw, Kevin Givens and T.Y. McGill (a practice squad elevation) against the Ravens. But Joseph-Day represents a clear upgrade over their current situation, which is why the Niners released receiver Willie Snead IV to make room for Joseph-Day on the roster.

The 49ers also released defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth from the practice squad on Tuesday.

Joseph-Day spent four seasons with the Los Angeles Rams after they selected him with a sixth-round pick in 2018. He signed a three-year, $24 million contract to move across town to the Chargers in the 2022 offseason. This season, he had 31 tackles, three sacks and 11 quarterback hits before he was released.

Former NFL safety Jason McCourty was first to report Joseph-Day and the Niners reached an agreement. The 49ers travel to Washington to play the Commanders on Sunday.