Super Bowl LVIII is not just a rematch of Super Bowl LIV on the field between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs, but also in the uniform design room.

The 49ers will wear their white uniforms, while the Chiefs will wear red -- the same uniform matchup as the Super Bowl in 2020. Before losing to the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV, the 49ers were 2-0 in Super Bowls when wearing white jerseys with gold pants. However, history is on the side of the 49ers.

Since 2004, the Chiefs are one of only three teams to win a Super Bowl while wearing their team colored jersey, according to ESPN Stats & Information. The Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII and Green Bay Packers in Super Bowl XLV are the other two teams.

Here are the Super Bowl LVIII game looks plus their records this season while wearing this specific combination:

Kansas City Chiefs

Helmet: Red

Jersey: Red

Pants: White

2023 record: 6-4 (Wins vs. Chicago Bears, New York Jets, Los Angeles Chargers, Miami Dolphins [twice], Cincinnati Bengals. Losses vs. Detroit Lions, Philadelphia Eagles, Buffalo Bills, Las Vegas Raiders).

All patched up. pic.twitter.com/u3KbgxiHql — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 30, 2024

San Francisco 49ers

Helmet: Gold

Jersey: White

Pants: Gold

2023 record: 4-1 (Wins vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Eagles, Washington Commanders. Loss vs. Minnesota Vikings).