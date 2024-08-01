Adam Schefter details the timeline for Titans WR DeAndre Hopkins' return to play after suffering a knee injury. (0:47)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Titans' DeAndre Hopkins suffered a knee injury during practice recently, a source confirmed to ESPN, with the initial diagnosis suggesting the star wide receiver will miss four to six weeks.

Hopkins was seen wearing a wrap on his left leg during an individual period early in Titans practice Wednesday. He took part in practice Wednesday before leaving the field early with director of sports medicine Todd Toriscelli.

The Titans didn't have practice Thursday, and Friday's practice is closed to media.

Tennessee will turn to third-year receiver Treylon Burks to take the first-team reps in place of Hopkins. Hopkins led the Titans with 75 receptions for 1,057 yards, and seven touchdowns last season, his first with the team.

The Titans are optimistic about Hopkins' return, the source told ESPN. If Hopkins makes it back after four weeks, he could have a full week of practice to get ready for the season opener on Sept. 8 in Chicago against the Bears.

The news was first reported by NFL reporter Paul Kuharsky.