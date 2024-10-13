Open Extended Reactions

Week 6 of the 2024 NFL season brings the return of a popular throwback and the debut of another.

Drake Maye will make his first career start with the New England Patriots as they don their red "Pat Patriot" throwback look against the Houston Texans on Sunday. New England originally wore the uniforms from 1984 to 1992 then as an alternate from 1994 to 2012. They returned in 2022 and have been worn twice in each of the past two seasons.

The New York Jets will wear their new throwback threads, nicknamed "The Classic," against the Buffalo Bills on "Monday Night Football." The look pays homage to their Super Bowl III victory, featuring nameplates, numbers and face masks from that iconic era. The design is similar to what the franchise wore from 1998 to 2018.

On the alternate uniform scene, the Dallas Cowboys will wear their navy threads against the Detroit Lions.

Here are the uniforms for all NFL teams in action in Week 6 (excluding the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks, who played Thursday).

Helmet: White

Jersey: White

Pants: White

You know we're pulling out the icy whites 🧊 pic.twitter.com/gl5I6uxRKS — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) October 9, 2024

Helmet: Black

Jersey: White

Pants: Black

Helmet: Black

Jersey: Purple

Pants: White

Buffalo Bills

Helmet: White

Jersey: Blue

Pants: Blue

Helmet: Black

Jersey: Process blue

Pants: Process blue

Helmet: Navy

Jersey: Navy

Pants: White

Helmet: Orange

Jersey: White

Pants: White

Anyone want a cup of ice?🧊



Uni Combo | @PennStationSubs pic.twitter.com/P8YyK8x8t4 — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) October 8, 2024

Helmet: Orange

Jersey: White

Pants: White

iced out with the orange helmets 🥶 pic.twitter.com/hRKGVrkO8E — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 11, 2024

Helmet: Silver

Jersey: Navy

Pants: White

Switchin' it up on Sunday 🔀 pic.twitter.com/24vjj8hMdu — Rowdy (@RowdyCowboys) October 11, 2024

Helmet: Midnight navy

Jersey: Sunset orange

Pants: Navy

Detroit Lions

Helmet: Silver

Jersey: White

Pants: White

Helmet: Yellow

Jersey: Green

Pants: Yellow

Houston Texans

Helmet: Deep steel blue

Jersey: Liberty white

Pants: Deep steel blue

Helmet: White

Jersey: White

Pants: White

Helmet: Black

Jersey: White

Pants: Black

Helmet: Silver

Jersey: Black

Pants: Silver

Helmet: White

Jersey: White

Pants: Gold

wknd drip pic.twitter.com/3CTBdHzkJa — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) October 11, 2024

Helmet: White

Jersey: Red

Pants: White

Helmet: Gold

Jersey: Black

Pants: Black

Zach Wood letting ya know what we are wearing Sunday ⚜️#Saints | @Verizon

￼ pic.twitter.com/DDs7PtejFe — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 11, 2024

Helmet: Blue

Jersey: Blue

Pants: White

Helmet: White

Jersey: White

Pants: White

If you didn't already know the uniform this week, now you know. pic.twitter.com/gFWuhRCg8i — New York Jets (@nyjets) October 11, 2024

Helmet: Midnight green

Jersey: Midnight green

Pants: White

Helmet: Black

Jersey: White

Pants: Yellow

Helmet: Pewter

Jersey: White

Pants: White

Helmet: Navy

Jersey: Navy

Pants: Navy

🚨BRITCHES REPORT 🚨: The @Titans will be decked out in all navy - navy jerseys, navy britches and all navy socks - in Sunday's game vs the @Colts. 👖 pic.twitter.com/U20W3bbvMN — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) October 9, 2024

Helmet: Burgundy

Jersey: White

Pants: Burgundy