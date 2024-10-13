        <
          NFL Week 6 uniforms: Patriots' red throwbacks return

          The Patriots will wear their red 'Pat Patriot' look against the Texans. (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
          • Anthony Gharib, ESPNOct 13, 2024, 01:00 PM

          Week 6 of the 2024 NFL season brings the return of a popular throwback and the debut of another.

          Drake Maye will make his first career start with the New England Patriots as they don their red "Pat Patriot" throwback look against the Houston Texans on Sunday. New England originally wore the uniforms from 1984 to 1992 then as an alternate from 1994 to 2012. They returned in 2022 and have been worn twice in each of the past two seasons.

          The New York Jets will wear their new throwback threads, nicknamed "The Classic," against the Buffalo Bills on "Monday Night Football." The look pays homage to their Super Bowl III victory, featuring nameplates, numbers and face masks from that iconic era. The design is similar to what the franchise wore from 1998 to 2018.

          On the alternate uniform scene, the Dallas Cowboys will wear their navy threads against the Detroit Lions.

          Here are the uniforms for all NFL teams in action in Week 6 (excluding the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks, who played Thursday).

          Arizona Cardinals

          Helmet: White

          Jersey: White

          Pants: White

          Atlanta Falcons

          Helmet: Black

          Jersey: White

          Pants: Black

          Baltimore Ravens

          Helmet: Black

          Jersey: Purple

          Pants: White

          Buffalo Bills

          Helmet: White

          Jersey: Blue

          Pants: Blue

          Carolina Panthers

          Helmet: Black

          Jersey: Process blue

          Pants: Process blue

          Chicago Bears

          Helmet: Navy

          Jersey: Navy

          Pants: White

          Cincinnati Bengals

          Helmet: Orange

          Jersey: White

          Pants: White

          Cleveland Browns

          Helmet: Orange

          Jersey: White

          Pants: White

          Dallas Cowboys

          Helmet: Silver

          Jersey: Navy

          Pants: White

          Denver Broncos

          Helmet: Midnight navy

          Jersey: Sunset orange

          Pants: Navy

          Detroit Lions

          Helmet: Silver

          Jersey: White

          Pants: White

          Green Bay Packers

          Helmet: Yellow

          Jersey: Green

          Pants: Yellow

          Houston Texans

          Helmet: Deep steel blue

          Jersey: Liberty white

          Pants: Deep steel blue

          Indianapolis Colts

          Helmet: White

          Jersey: White

          Pants: White

          Jacksonville Jaguars

          Helmet: Black

          Jersey: White

          Pants: Black

          Las Vegas Raiders

          Helmet: Silver

          Jersey: Black

          Pants: Silver

          Los Angeles Chargers

          Helmet: White

          Jersey: White

          Pants: Gold

          New England Patriots

          Helmet: White

          Jersey: Red

          Pants: White

          New Orleans Saints

          Helmet: Gold

          Jersey: Black

          Pants: Black

          New York Giants

          Helmet: Blue

          Jersey: Blue

          Pants: White

          New York Jets

          Helmet: White

          Jersey: White

          Pants: White

          Philadelphia Eagles

          Helmet: Midnight green

          Jersey: Midnight green

          Pants: White

          Pittsburgh Steelers

          Helmet: Black

          Jersey: White

          Pants: Yellow

          Tampa Bay Buccaneers

          Helmet: Pewter

          Jersey: White

          Pants: White

          Tennessee Titans

          Helmet: Navy

          Jersey: Navy

          Pants: Navy

          Washington Commanders

          Helmet: Burgundy

          Jersey: White

          Pants: Burgundy