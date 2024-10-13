Week 6 of the 2024 NFL season brings the return of a popular throwback and the debut of another.
Drake Maye will make his first career start with the New England Patriots as they don their red "Pat Patriot" throwback look against the Houston Texans on Sunday. New England originally wore the uniforms from 1984 to 1992 then as an alternate from 1994 to 2012. They returned in 2022 and have been worn twice in each of the past two seasons.
The New York Jets will wear their new throwback threads, nicknamed "The Classic," against the Buffalo Bills on "Monday Night Football." The look pays homage to their Super Bowl III victory, featuring nameplates, numbers and face masks from that iconic era. The design is similar to what the franchise wore from 1998 to 2018.
On the alternate uniform scene, the Dallas Cowboys will wear their navy threads against the Detroit Lions.
Here are the uniforms for all NFL teams in action in Week 6 (excluding the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks, who played Thursday).
Arizona Cardinals
Helmet: White
Jersey: White
Pants: White
You know we're pulling out the icy whites 🧊 pic.twitter.com/gl5I6uxRKS— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) October 9, 2024
Atlanta Falcons
Helmet: Black
Jersey: White
Pants: Black
Baltimore Ravens
Helmet: Black
Jersey: Purple
Pants: White
Week 6 threads 😈@Invisalign | @KingHenry_2 pic.twitter.com/aQoLjkcnB1— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 10, 2024
Buffalo Bills
Helmet: White
Jersey: Blue
Pants: Blue
MNF threads. 😍#BUFvsNYJ | #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/i6Hc3SyjI9— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) October 9, 2024
Carolina Panthers
Helmet: Black
Jersey: Process blue
Pants: Process blue
Fit ✅ Friday pic.twitter.com/znIwUkfQVQ— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) October 11, 2024
Chicago Bears
Helmet: Navy
Jersey: Navy
Pants: White
Cincinnati Bengals
Helmet: Orange
Jersey: White
Pants: White
Anyone want a cup of ice?🧊— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) October 8, 2024
Uni Combo | @PennStationSubs pic.twitter.com/P8YyK8x8t4
Cleveland Browns
Helmet: Orange
Jersey: White
Pants: White
iced out with the orange helmets 🥶 pic.twitter.com/hRKGVrkO8E— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 11, 2024
Dallas Cowboys
Helmet: Silver
Jersey: Navy
Pants: White
Switchin' it up on Sunday 🔀 pic.twitter.com/24vjj8hMdu— Rowdy (@RowdyCowboys) October 11, 2024
Denver Broncos
Helmet: Midnight navy
Jersey: Sunset orange
Pants: Navy
Detroit Lions
Helmet: Silver
Jersey: White
Pants: White
Pearly whites pic.twitter.com/SWdKyOJDJp— Detroit Lions (@Lions) October 12, 2024
Green Bay Packers
Helmet: Yellow
Jersey: Green
Pants: Yellow
Houston Texans
Helmet: Deep steel blue
Jersey: Liberty white
Pants: Deep steel blue
Sunday's fit check 🫡 pic.twitter.com/7kfcNTW4CC— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) October 10, 2024
Indianapolis Colts
Helmet: White
Jersey: White
Pants: White
Jacksonville Jaguars
Helmet: Black
Jersey: White
Pants: Black
Away kits 🔲#JAXvsCHI pic.twitter.com/KdauQxOZQZ— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) October 11, 2024
Las Vegas Raiders
Helmet: Silver
Jersey: Black
Pants: Silver
Los Angeles Chargers
Helmet: White
Jersey: White
Pants: Gold
wknd drip pic.twitter.com/3CTBdHzkJa— Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) October 11, 2024
New England Patriots
Helmet: White
Jersey: Red
Pants: White
Almost time to hit rewind ⏪@Hunter_Henry84 | #NEPats pic.twitter.com/XfjU80ciOo— New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 12, 2024
New Orleans Saints
Helmet: Gold
Jersey: Black
Pants: Black
Zach Wood letting ya know what we are wearing Sunday ⚜️#Saints | @Verizon— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 11, 2024
￼ pic.twitter.com/DDs7PtejFe
New York Giants
Helmet: Blue
Jersey: Blue
Pants: White
New York Jets
Helmet: White
Jersey: White
Pants: White
If you didn't already know the uniform this week, now you know. pic.twitter.com/gFWuhRCg8i— New York Jets (@nyjets) October 11, 2024
Philadelphia Eagles
Helmet: Midnight green
Jersey: Midnight green
Pants: White
Get your Midnight Green jerseys ready y'all@FanDuel | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/83uGMiSUk7— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 11, 2024
Pittsburgh Steelers
Helmet: Black
Jersey: White
Pants: Yellow
On the road again ✈️ #HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/tKa2kZUMf1— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) October 8, 2024
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Helmet: Pewter
Jersey: White
Pants: White
Week 6⃣#WeAreTheKrewe pic.twitter.com/cMO5cu3UBb— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) October 12, 2024
Tennessee Titans
Helmet: Navy
Jersey: Navy
Pants: Navy
🚨BRITCHES REPORT 🚨: The @Titans will be decked out in all navy - navy jerseys, navy britches and all navy socks - in Sunday's game vs the @Colts. 👖 pic.twitter.com/U20W3bbvMN— Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) October 9, 2024
Washington Commanders
Helmet: Burgundy
Jersey: White
Pants: Burgundy
Week 6 fit ✔️@SeatGeek | #RaiseHail pic.twitter.com/D2RBgzURhL— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 12, 2024