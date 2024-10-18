Stephania Bell details the journey it took for Nick Chubb to get back on the field. (1:29)

BEREA, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns have ruled out leading rusher Jerome Ford because of a hamstring injury, but running back Nick Chubb will make his season debut Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Chubb, who has been practicing the past three weeks as he returns from a severe left knee injury suffered in September 2023, is listed as questionable, but coach Kevin Stefanski said he expects him to play.

The four-time Pro Bowler underwent a pair of knee surgeries after suffering the injury on "Monday Night Football" against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Stefanski said the team has a "plan in place" for his workload. Offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey said Thursday that they "want to make sure that he's available for the long term."

Chubb said Wednesday that his knee feels good ahead of his first game in over a year.

"I'm ready to get out there with my team, ready to do whatever I can," Chubb said. "I feel good."

Stefanski also said running back/return specialist Nyheim Hines, who like Chubb is making his way back from a knee injury that forced him to start the season on the non-football injury list, is unlikely to play.

The Browns also ruled out safety Ronnie Hickman. Cleveland listed linebacker Jordan Hicks, center Ethan Pocic and safety Juan Thornhill as questionable.