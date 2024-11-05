How to watch 2024 NFL trade deadline coverage on ESPN

Open Extended Reactions

The NFL trade deadline is at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, after which players can no longer be traded without first clearing waivers. It is one of the most anticipated days on the NFL calendar, as teams situate their rosters to make their push toward the postseason.

Here are key facts about ESPN's NFL trade deadline coverage:

How can fans watch?

Coverage begins Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN with "SportsCenter Special: NFL Trade Deadline" on ESPN, followed by "NFL Live." Fans can catch all the action in the NFL streaming hub.

How can fans access more NFL coverage from ESPN?

Follow all the latest buzz and news with our trade deadline tracker, and check back here for grades on every major deal from ESPN Analytics' Seth Walder. NFL senior national reporter Dan Graziano also examined the biggest overreactions from Week 9's slate through a trade deadline lens.

Check out the ESPN NFL hub page for the latest news, analysis, schedules, standings, stats and more.