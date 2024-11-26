Lamar Jackson runs toward the goal line, stops on a dime to make a man miss and scores a touchdown for the Ravens. (0:32)

Lamar Jackson scrambled for a touchdown against the host Los Angeles Chargers on "Monday Night Football" with a familiar finish to the play.

The Baltimore Ravens quarterback ran for a 10-yard score early in the second quarter. It included a casual juke right before he crossed the end zone -- reminiscent of a move Jackson completed in high school.

As the starting quarterback for Boynton Beach Community High School in Florida, Jackson went viral for a similar rushing touchdown.

He ran full speed toward the end zone, pointed at a defender, then stopped on a dime as the player raced past him out of bounds before Jackson waltzed in for a score. He proceeded to celebrate by dropping the ball and throwing up his hands.

The move took social media by storm and resurfaced Monday when Jackson's touchdown brought back memories.

This time Chargers linebacker Daiyan Henley didn't allow himself to be juked out. He grabbed Jackson as the two-time MVP crossed into the end zone.

Heading into the matchup against the Chargers, Jackson had 2,876 passing yards plus an interception-touchdown ratio of 25 to 3. He also had 584 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Jackson added another score to his tally Monday -- just like old times.