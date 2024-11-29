MNF Week 13 ESPN schedule: How to watch Browns vs. Broncos

Open Extended Reactions

Week 13 of the 2024 NFL season has arrived. ESPN's "Monday Night Football" is back with play-by-play announcer Joe Buck and analyst Troy Aikman.

This week's Monday night game pits Jameis Winston and the Cleveland Browns against Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos. Will the veteran QB or the rookie on the rise get the W? Fans will have to tune in to find out.

How can fans watch "Monday Night Football"?

*All times Eastern

6 p.m. on ESPN -- "Monday Night Countdown"

8 p.m. on ESPN/ESPN2 -- "Monday Night Kickoff"

8:15 p.m. on ESPN -- Browns vs. Broncos

8:15 p.m. on ESPN2 -- MNF with Peyton and Eli

Fans can catch all of the action in the ESPN streaming hub.

2024 'Monday Night Football' schedule

Week 14* (Dec. 9)

Cincinnati Bengals at Dallas Cowboys (8:15 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN+)

Week 15* (Dec. 16)

Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+)

Atlanta Falcons at Las Vegas Raiders (8:30 p.m. ET; ESPN)

Week 16* (Dec. 23)

New Orleans Saints at Green Bay Packers (8:15 p.m. ET; ESPN)

Week 17* (Dec. 30)

Detroit Lions at San Francisco 49ers (8:15 p.m. ET; ESPN, ABC, ESPN+)

Week 18**

TBD

* For Weeks 12-17, the NFL can change which teams play Monday night. Matchup changes would be announced no later than 12 days before the game.

** For Week 18, the MNF game will be played before Monday because the regular season ends with the Sunday night game. The Week 18 schedule will be announced after the Week 17 games.

