MNF Week 16 ESPN schedule: How to watch Saints vs. Packers

Open Extended Reactions

Week 16 of the 2024 NFL season has arrived.

This week's Monday Night Football lineup pits the New Orleans Saints against the Green Bay Packers. Can rookie QB Spencer Rattler notch another positive performance for the Saints? After his knee and groin injuries, will Jordan Love continue to shine for the Packers? Fans will have to tune in to find out.

How can fans watch this week's "Monday Night Football" lineup?

*All times Eastern

8:15 p.m. - Saints vs. Packers, ESPN

Fans can catch all of the action in the ESPN streaming hub.

2024 'Monday Night Football' schedule

Week 17* (Dec. 30)

Detroit Lions at San Francisco 49ers (8:15 p.m. ET; ESPN, ABC, ESPN+)

Week 18**

TBD

* For Weeks 12-17, the NFL can change which teams play Monday night. Matchup changes would be announced no later than 12 days before the game.

** For Week 18, the MNF game will be played before Monday because the regular season ends with the Sunday night game. The Week 18 schedule will be announced after the Week 17 games.

For more NFL coverage, check out the ESPN hub page for breaking news, stats, standings, fantasy tips and more.