Open Extended Reactions

DALLAS -- Their young Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback, rookie Jayden Daniels, was sidelined with mild leg soreness. So the Washington Commanders turned to their older Heisman winner to lead yet another last-second victory.

Quarterback Marcus Mariota threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to receiver Terry McLaurin with two seconds remaining Sunday to give the Commanders a 23-19 win over the Dallas Cowboys and, with it, the No. 6 seed in the NFC playoffs.

Washington (12-5) will visit Tampa Bay (10-7) in the opening round of the playoffs (the Bucs opened as 2.5 favorites, per ESPN BET).

Commanders coach Dan Quinn said he decided to sit Daniels at halftime.

"Jayden had some mild soreness in his leg, and I thought we were going to need [the quarterback's] legs in this game," Quinn said. "They were [getting] upfield, so I thought this is going to be a game where the quarterback's going to have to use their legs some. And that was accurate."

Daniels said he felt some "leg soreness" and that it affected his ability to get out of the pocket.

"I respect the decision DQ made, so now I'm just getting ready for next week," said Daniels, who added that if Washington had needed to win to clinch a playoff spot, he would have kept playing.

"A hundred percent. They'd have had to drag me off the field."

It was the Commanders' fourth win in a row either on the last play of the game or the last one from scrimmage. They stopped New Orleans on a 2-point conversion with no time remaining to win by one; they beat Philadelphia on a touchdown pass on the final play from scrimmage; and they defeated Atlanta with an overtime touchdown.

They've also won games on a Hail Mary (to beat Chicago) and a field goal (to beat the New York Giants). They're 8-4 in games decided by eight points or less.

"We have a flair for the dramatics, that's for sure," said McLaurin, who set a franchise record with his 13th touchdown reception of the season.

That flair has resulted in Washington's first playoff appearance since 2020 and its most wins since 1991.

But the new part Sunday was who led the comeback: Mariota, who won the Heisman 11 years before Daniels. Both were the No. 2 pick in their draft: Mariota in 2015 and Daniels last spring.

All week, Quinn had been clear that he wanted to win to keep momentum and earn the No. 6 seed. Washington had trouble in the first half and trailed 6-3 at halftime as Daniels struggled. He completed 6 of 12 passes for 38 yards and was sacked four times in the half.

But Quinn was right about needing the quarterback's legs in the second half. Mariota ran for five times for 56 yards -- after Daniels had run four times for 27 yards in the first half. Mariota scored on a 5-yard run early in the fourth quarter. Then, with 33 seconds left in the game, he got 33 yards on a fourth-and-1 zone read run around the left to the Dallas 16.

"I wish it scored, honestly," Mariota said. "I mean, maybe a few years ago."

Marcus Mariota ran five times for 56 yards, including a 5-yard touchdown, above, early in the fourth quarter. Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire

He connected with tight end Zach Ertz for 11 yards on the next play and, taking a snap with six seconds left, hit McLaurin in the back corner of the end zone -- throwing the ball high enough so McLaurin could reach up over cornerback DaRon Bland.

McLaurin called Mariota "one of the more humble players I've ever been around."

The victory capped a chaotic few weeks for Mariota, who returned to Oregon nearly two weeks ago for the birth of his son, Maika, on Christmas Day.

"It's been a very surreal couple of weeks," Mariota said. "Very blessed to have my little son and, yeah, it's been very, very, very special for me. It's hard to put into words."

Quinn has praised Mariota all season for how he has been with Daniels, and those close to the rookie have noted how much the veteran has helped him. Mariota replaced Daniels after he injured his ribs in a Week 7 win over Carolina, throwing for 205 yards and two touchdowns. Mostly, though, he has served as a mentor to Daniels.

"It means a lot," Daniels said, smiling. "I'm so happy for him and everything he's been through in his career. He didn't have to take me under his wing, and he'd done that plus more. So I was so happy for him to go out there and have a game like this. Last play, go out there and walk it off."