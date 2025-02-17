Open Extended Reactions

The two-week NFL franchise tag window opens Tuesday and runs until 4 p.m. ET on March 4. During that time frame, each team is allowed to tag one player who is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent. Doing so would keep the player with the franchise for the 2025 season.

Franchise tag figures are based on the top five annual salaries at each position, and the price goes up each time a player gets tagged. Teams must determine whether it's in their best interest to pay the franchise tag price, extend the player or possibly tag him and continue negotiating a long-term deal.

Last year, nine players were tagged, including two who then were traded. The Carolina Panthers sent pass rusher Brian Burns to the New York Giants just a week after tagging him, and the Kansas City Chiefs sent cornerback L'Jarius Sneed to the Tennessee Titans before March was out.

Here is a look at each NFL team and which players are franchise tag candidates:

AFC EAST

An impact of the Bills signing players to extensions ahead of them being up for free agency is that the franchise tag hasn't really come into play, while the team has been able to continue to draft, develop and extend players over the years. The franchise tag has not been used in the past seven offseasons under general manager Brandon Beane, and while there are some big decisions for the Bills in the months ahead when it comes to navigating the cap and the draft, using the tag isn't one of them. -- Alaina Getzenberg

The only player who could be even remotely considered is safety Jevon Holland -- but paying nearly $20 million after he failed to record an interception in 2024 seems unreasonable. This isn't to say Holland isn't a good player; the Dolphins should either figure out a long-term agreement or allow him to test free agency. Miami didn't use the tag on any of its premier free agents last offseason, and it is unlikely it will break that pattern this offseason. -- Marcel Louis-Jacques

This isn't even a slight consideration for the Patriots, whose free agent class is among the lightest in the NFL -- headlined by cornerback Jonathan Jones, defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. and quarterback Jacoby Brissett. All have been productive in the NFL and could help the team win, but they aren't at the caliber in which a tag would be part of any negotiation to retain them. -- Mike Reiss

Seven starters are poised to become unrestricted free agents, none of whom is considered tag-worthy. The Jets have a new regime, and they're looking to make changes, not retain older players from the previous administration. Cornerback D.J. Reed, 28, figures to attract significant interest on the open market, as he ranked 14th out of 77 corners in EPA/target (minimum: 250 coverage snaps), per Next Gen Stats. The tag amount for a corner is expected to exceed $20 million, too rich for the Jets. Reed is expected to test the market. -- Rich Cimini

AFC NORTH

Despite playing in only 12 games, Tee Higgins had a career-high 10 touchdown receptions in 2024. Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The Ravens have used the franchise tag for the past two seasons, placing it on quarterback Lamar Jackson in 2023 and defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike last year. But Baltimore doesn't have a candidate for the tag this offseason, and it doesn't have the salary cap room even if there were one. The Ravens' top free agent is offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley, and the tag for offensive linemen is over $25 million. Baltimore is projected to rank among the bottom 10 teams in terms of cap space. -- Jamison Hensley

Could wide receiver Tee Higgins be tagged again? After playing on the tag in 2024, he is eyeing a long-term deal. Quarterback Joe Burrow has been adamant about not letting great players such as Higgins leave the building. Tagging Higgins for a second straight year would give the Bengals that opportunity, along with allowing extra time to negotiate a new deal. It could also be a chip to trade to another team. Higgins has battled injuries in recent years, but the offense has thrived when he has lined up alongside Ja'Marr Chase. -- Ben Baby

The most notable of the Browns' pending free agents, who include running back Nick Chubb, wide receiver Elijah Moore and left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr., could be brought back on inexpensive deals. And with Cleveland already projected to be about $60 million over the 2025 cap, the team isn't positioned to take on a massive one-year cap hit via the franchise tag. -- Daniel Oyefusi

The Steelers have a handful of significant free agents, but using the franchise tag on one would be cost prohibitive. The team declined Najee Harris' fifth-year option a year ago, so it's unlikely they'd be willing to spend big on him with a franchise tag. And neither Russell Wilson nor Justin Fields is worth the steep price that comes with using a franchise tag on a quarterback. The Steelers could, though, explore using a transition tag on Fields or Wilson that would give them the ability to match another team's offer. -- Brooke Pryor

AFC SOUTH

The only Texans impact starter hitting free agency is wideout Stefon Diggs, but he's coming off a torn ACL and will be 32 in 2025. The franchise tag for wideouts will be almost $26 million, which is a higher yearly salary than what Texans No. 1 receiver Nico Collins makes at $24,250,000. The Texans also have limited cap space but don't want to dump that much into an aging player. -- DJ Bien-Aime

The Colts did the heavy lifting on their in-house free agents last offseason, with Indianapolis re-signing the likes of wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., cornerback Kenny Moore II, defensive tackle DeForest Buckner and linebacker Zaire Franklin. This year's class won't require nearly the same kind of investment. Their most intriguing free agent is defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo, who led the team with 33 pressures and has a combined 16 sacks in the past three seasons. But it's highly unlikely a team that's already heavily invested in its defensive line would commit well more than $20 million to him for 2025. -- Stephen Holder

The Jaguars took care of their big-money players last offseason when they signed quarterback Trevor Lawrence, defensive end Josh Hines-Allen and cornerback Tyson Campbell to contract extensions. There are only two starters -- right guard Brandon Scherff and safety Andre Cisco -- whose contracts expire in March, and neither is worthy of the franchise tag. Scherff is 33 and isn't the same level of player he was earlier in his career. Cisco had issues with blown coverages for a defense that gave up 23 pass plays of 30 or more yards -- just three shy of league leader New Orleans. -- Michael DiRocco

The Titans don't have any franchise-altering level players in this year's free agent class. Receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine will draw some interest after finishing with eight touchdown receptions last season. Tennessee would be wise to bring him back. Other free agents the Titans should consider bringing back on lower-cost deals include right guard Dillon Radunz and defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day. But none of them is the caliber player that would warrant franchise tag consideration. -- Turron Davenport

AFC WEST

The list of starters from 2024 who are scheduled to be unrestricted free agents in March includes defensive tackle D.J. Jones, linebacker Cody Barton, running back Javonte Williams and both backup quarterbacks -- Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson. But with All Pro outside linebacker Nik Bonitto still a season away from potential free agency, none of this year's group will warrant the tag for the Broncos. A year from now, if Bonitto doesn't already have a new deal in hand, it could be a different story. -- Jeff Legwold

The Chiefs have a lengthy list of free agents they would prefer to retain, but a shortage of cap space makes it unlikely they would place the franchise tag on any of their players. The Chiefs don't relish the idea of losing guard Trey Smith, but putting a franchise tag on him at a projected cost of $25 million would wipe out their plans to re-sign others among their potential free agents. The Chiefs have much already invested in offensive linemen Creed Humphrey, Jawaan Taylor and Joe Thuney, another reason tagging Smith doesn't make a lot of sense. -- Adam Teicher

The Raiders have used the franchise tag on only six players in club history, most recently Josh Jacobs in 2023. Safety Tre'von Moehrig is among a few free agents the Raiders could try to retain. Moehrig is expected to generate interest in free agency after posting career highs in tackles (104), passes defended (10) and quarterback hits (three). However, the franchise tag for safeties is close to $20 million, more than Moehrig's projected market value. -- Ryan McFadden

Outside linebacker Khalil Mack would be a candidate, but as part of his contract restructure last season, he cannot be franchise-tagged. Outside of Mack, no Charger free agents are worthy of the franchise tag cost. L.A. hasn't used the franchise tag since 2020, when it tagged tight end Hunter Henry. That streak probably will continue this offseason as the Chargers look to retain their top free agents with a projected $63 million in salary cap space. -- Kris Rhim

NFC EAST

The Cowboys hope to keep DT Osa Odighizuwa, but a franchise tag would be cost prohibitive. Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Defensive lineman Osa Odighizuwa is the only candidate the Cowboys would consider, but at a projected cost of more than $23 million against the cap, that's just too pricey. That does not mean the Cowboys won't make a bid to re-sign him before free agency begins. With new defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, the under tackle, Odighizuwa's position, is vital. He posted career highs in sacks (4.5) and pressures (54) last season and is the type of player the Cowboys want to build with: a third-round draft pick, immediate starter, over-the-top worker and excellent in the locker room. -- Todd Archer

The Giants' top free agent this offseason is Darius Slayton. The franchise tag for a wide receiver will be well over $20 million. Slayton doesn't fall into that category. He's much closer to the Darnell Mooney range ($13 million per season last year in free agency) than elite wide receiver money. Slayton is a good, solid player who could thrive in a more successful offense. But he's not a No. 1 receiver who would command the franchise tag. The Giants already let him test the market and brought him back on a two-year, $12 million deal after the 2022 season. -- Jordan Raanan

The last Eagles player to receive the franchise tag designation was wide receiver Desean Jackson in 2012. It hasn't been part of their team-building model, and with six players set to count $12 million or more against the cap in 2025, it's likely not a practice they'll adopt now. Philadelphia does have several key defensive players set to become free agents, including linebacker Zack Baun and defensive linemen Josh Sweat and Milton Williams, all of whom are in line for big paydays this offseason. The Eagles won't be able to keep all of them. They'll try to offset any personnel losses by continuing their high hit rate in the draft and free agency. -- Tim McManus

None of their free agents will be that expensive to re-sign. They have some big-name free agents -- notably linebacker Bobby Wagner and tight end Zach Ertz -- who are coming off strong seasons. But Wagner made $6.5 million and Ertz $2.4 million in 2024, and given their ages -- both will turn 35 this year -- they won't be overly expensive to keep. -- John Keim

NFC NORTH

The Bears used the franchise tag in 2024 as a placeholder on cornerback Jaylon Johnson to execute a long-term deal just two days later. Chicago's top two pending free agents -- receiver Keenan Allen and guard Teven Jenkins -- wouldn't qualify for the tag for a number of reasons. Allen will be 33 this season, and Jenkins missed 23 games over four seasons because of injury. It's more likely the Bears let both players walk and find their replacements in free agency or the draft. -- Courtney Cronin

Detroit hasn't used the franchise tag since defensive end Ezekiel Ansah in 2018 after he registered 12 sacks during the 2017 season. Their priority free agents this offseason are veteran guard Kevin Zeitler, cornerback Carlton Davis III and defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike, but based on general manager Brad Holmes' track record, it doesn't seem like he would exercise that option on anyone from this year's group. He probably will allow them to test the waters before trying to reach a new deal, as he has prioritized developing young talent. -- Eric Woodyard

The Packers have used the tag just once in the past 15 years. It was on receiver Davante Adams in 2022, and that resulted in Adams wanting out of Green Bay. The closest thing the Packers have to a must-sign free agent is kicker Brandon McManus. Next is Josh Myers, but as the tag numbers are the same for centers, guards and tackles, that price of more than $20 million is unheard of for a center, -- Rob Demovsky

Using the tag on quarterback Sam Darnold would be an expensive way of ensuring his return while avoiding a longer-term commitment that would hinder J.J. McCarthy's eventual ascension. It could also be a way to elicit additional value by way of a trade, but that would require a knowledge that multiple teams would be willing to bid. In the end, the Vikings seem more likely to let Darnold sign elsewhere and preserve their tag for a player such as cornerback Byron Murphy Jr., who had a career-high six interceptions in 2024 and is hitting his prime at age 27. If nothing else, it would give the Vikings time to sign Murphy to a longer-term deal while keeping him off the market. -- Kevin Seifert

It seems unlikely the Vikings would tag Sam Darnold because the tag number for a QB is exorbitant. Matt Krohn/Imagn Images

NFC SOUTH

The Falcons' highest-profile free agents are edge rusher Matthew Judon, safety Justin Simmons and center Drew Dalman. Judon and Simmons were late-summer acquisitions and former Pro Bowlers, but both are in their 30s and didn't produce the way they had previously. If the Falcons, who don't have much cap room, bring them back, they'll be looking for a discount. Dalman and his offensive linemates are close-knit, and they have a strong chemistry on the field. The Falcons won't want to upset the apple cart, though Dalman will have suitors as the best available center on the market. But the franchise tag would be pricey. -- Marc Raimondi

This is a young team in rebuild mode. None of its 21 free agents is so valuable to the rebuild that Carolina would want to go this far to keep him. -- David Newton

With the Saints needing to shed salary cap space, using the franchise tag wouldn't make sense. They've used it sparingly in recent years, likely for this reason, with safety Marcus Williams getting tagged at the cost of $10 million in 2021. The only long shot candidate would be cornerback Paulson Adebo, who is coming off a femur injury, and with several other young cornerbacks on the roster, that wouldn't be the best financial move for the organization. -- Katherine Terrell

While sources told ESPN that the Bucs very much want receiver Chris Godwin back and they'll do what it takes to make this happen, it won't be on a franchise tag. They used the tag as a placeholder the last time Godwin was a free agent (in 2022), and they used it on him in 2021, so this would be his third time being tagged -- therefore it would have to be a 144% raise, and I'm told there is "no chance" of that happening. They'll do what it takes to re-sign him as a free agent. -- Jenna Laine

NFC WEST

The Cardinals don't have any free agents this offseason whom they need to use the tag on. Arizona addressed its big free agents during the season, extending safety Budda Baker and running back James Conner. The next possible candidate for the tag could be tight end Trey McBride, who will be a free agent this coming season, but it's likely he'll get an extension before training camp starts in July. -- Josh Weinfuss

It's hard to see the Rams using the franchise tag in 2025. Left tackle Alaric Jackson is a free agent, but with a projected $25.1 million cost, seems like a very unlikely option for Los Angeles. The Rams have several questions to address on their offensive line, and offensive tackle is a spot they could consider in the draft. Los Angeles could also re-sign Jackson after he tests the free agency market. -- Sarah Barshop

The 49ers have plenty of free agents they want to keep but none that they can afford to value at what the cost of the tag would require. From a contract perspective, the Niners' focus has to be on extensions for players such as quarterback Brock Purdy and tight end George Kittle rather than the exorbitant price and drawn out negotiations that go with the tag. That means the likes of cornerback Charvarius Ward, linebacker Dre Greenlaw and safety Talanoa Hufanga probably will test the market and/or work on deals to stay in San Francisco. -- Nick Wagoner

The Seahawks rarely use the tag to begin with, doing so only twice since general manager John Schneider arrived in 2010, and it isn't an option this year. Ernest Jones IV is their top free agent, but inside linebackers like Jones and pass-rushing outside linebackers are all viewed the same for tag purposes. With the latter driving up the price, Over The Cap projects the tag number for all linebackers to be north of $27 million, which is considerably more than what Jones is in line to make on a per-year average. Besides, Jones was confident at season's end that the two sides would reach a deal before free agency. -- Brady Henderson