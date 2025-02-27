Check out Jonathan Allen's career recap with the Commanders as the organization allows him to seek a trade. (0:50)

Washington Commanders general manager Adam Peters made it clear that his team will be busy in free agency this offseason.

The question, though, is what that will look like.

Washington has the third-most salary cap space available in the NFL this offseason, but also has a lot of players to sign just to fill out the roster. The Commanders have 28 unrestricted free agents, which ties them with the Chicago Bears and the Los Angeles Chargers for the fewest players signed this offseason.

"We'll be active in free agency because we have to be just to field the team," Peters said. "But a lot of those we'll look to bring guys back we had last year."

He later told reporters the team would be "busy" but wanted to "spend the right way."

Among the key free agents Peters & Co. would like to bring back from last year's 12-5 team are veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner and tight end Zach Ertz. Washington spent last offseason signing good, but not elite, players in free agency, such as linebacker Frankie Luvu and center Tyler Biadasz. It's likely the Commanders will seek the same sort of player this time as well.

Since taking over as GM in early 2024, Peters has been adamant about the importance of building through the draft; Washington has seven picks this spring. But it's also possible the Commanders could use some draft capital to make a trade.

If they want to be aggressive, and in some cases bold, there are some moves -- and some big names -- they could consider.

"There will always be trade opportunities," Peters said. "It just goes back to doing what we think is best for the team."

Here are the pros and cons of each.

Trade for end Myles Garrett

Why they might: Washington needs an impact defensive player, and few, if any, would provide more of a boost than the Cleveland Browns' Garrett, the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year in 2023 and a first-team All-Pro at defensive end in four of the past five years. As one NFC offensive coach said, it would move the needle for Washington on defense: "They would be able to compete better with Philly for sure" by acquiring Garrett. And with quarterback Jayden Daniels on a rookie contract, Washington could take advantage by not only trading for Garrett but also extending his contract, which expires after the 2026 season.

Why they wouldn't: Browns general manager Andrew Berry reiterated at the scouting combine that their plan is to keep Garrett. Also, Garrett's contract would make it difficult for the Browns to trade him before the draft. If he's traded before June 1, the Browns would lose $16.5 million in cap room. If he's traded after June 1, they would gain $4.9 million in cap space. That doesn't mean no trade would happen, but it could impact the timing.

Perhaps a bigger factor is whether Washington will have enough to entice the Browns in a trade. It's uncertain what it would take, but some league sources have speculated it would take at least two first-round picks (and that also would depend on where those selections would be in the first round).

"If I were Cleveland I would want a lot for him," said one league source, who wondered if Washington would have to mortgage too much of the future to obtain him.

Right now, the best the Commanders could offer is the 29th pick in this draft plus a first-rounder in 2026. Considering Washington played in the NFC Championship Game last season and has a top young talent at quarterback in Daniels, a projected first-round pick next year -- after acquiring Garrett -- could be around the same spot.

Tee Higgins would provide a big target for Jayden Daniels and take pressure off Terry McLaurin. Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Sign receiver Tee Higgins

Why they might: The Commanders can create another $16.3 million in cap space once they move on from defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, whom they gave permission to seek a trade this week. That would free up cap space to make a splash signing -- if they desire. And few would provide more impact than Higgins, who offers size (6-foot-4, 219 pounds) and production (330 career receptions and 34 touchdowns in five seasons with the Bengals).

"Now you have two No. 1 receivers at all times," said ESPN NFL analyst Matt Bowen, who projected Higgins to Washington. "He can play inside as a big slot; he's excellent at running deep in-breakers, and he has a great catch radius over the middle that would be great for Jayden Daniels."

Of Washington's top six receivers from last season, only two are signed for 2025: Terry McLaurin and Luke McCaffrey.

One NFL offensive coach said adding Higgins would prevent defenses from "shading coverage one way."

"If they're trying to take away Terry," the source said, "there's another option to go to. ... You need two guys.

"Spend every dollar you can while Jayden is on a rookie deal."

Why they wouldn't: The Commanders' offense ranked fifth in scoring and seventh in yards without a high-level explosive second option beyond McLaurin. They could re-sign players such as Olamide Zaccheaus, Dyami Brown, Noah Brown and Jamison Crowder. They could also keep some of them and add another veteran such as Cooper Kupp or Deebo Samuel (more on them later). Or sign a free agent who commands a less-expensive contract. Or draft one.

Joel Corry, a former NFL agent who now analyzes the salary cap and contracts for CBS, said he anticipates Higgins getting "north of $30 million per year" if the Bengals don't apply the franchise tag on him. As Corry said, only two teams -- the Eagles and Dolphins -- have two receivers counting at least $25 million per year on the cap. It would be a similar explanation for why they might not want to trade for Seattle receiver DK Metcalf, who is in the final year of his contract and would also command an expensive extension.

Trade for WR Deebo Samuel

Why they might: Familiarity. Peters was an assistant general manager in San Francisco for five seasons with Samuel. Washington placed a great deal of emphasis on firsthand knowledge of players they acquired in free agency last offseason. Samuel's versatility -- the ability to play in the backfield or at receiver -- would mesh well with offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury's system.

Why they wouldn't: Cost. Samuel is in the final year of a contract worth $17.5 million, though it is not guaranteed. Would Samuel want an extension from any new team, and what would that cost? Also, the potential draft pick compensation remains uncertain and would be determined based on how many teams are interested. However, teams also know he wants to be traded and that the 49ers will honor that request, which could lower the cost to acquire him.

Trade for WR Cooper Kupp

Why they might: Despite injuries, Kupp remains productive and would be an inviting target over the middle for Daniels. Kupp averaged 67 catches for 753 yards and 5.7 touchdowns over the past three years. Also, his contract would be palatable if the Rams trade him after the fifth day of the league year, thereby picking up a $7.5 million roster bonus. Under that scenario he would occupy $12.5 million on the cap for a new team.

Why they wouldn't: Kupp has played in only 33 of his past 51 games because of injuries and has played just one full season in the past five years. It's possible the Rams end up having to cut him, and any team could then pursue him without needing to give up a draft pick. Also, other slot receivers could become available. Jacksonville's Christian Kirk has been mentioned as a candidate to be cut; he played for Kingsbury in Arizona. To sweeten the pot, three years ago Kingsbury called Kirk "one of my favorite players I've ever been around."

Cooper Kupp is intriguing but has appeared in only 33 games over the past three seasons. Norm Hall/Getty Images

Raid the Eagles' defensive line

Why they might: End Josh Sweat and tackle Milton Williams are coming off strong years and played key roles on the Philadelphia line that helped the team win the Super Bowl. Both would fill a hole. Washington could use an end adept at playing the run and rushing the passer -- it has soon-to-be free agent ends in Clelin Ferrell and Dante Fowler Jr. Sweat has averaged 8.25 sacks the past four seasons, and his run stop win rate of 29% last season was better than any of Washington's defensive ends. Williams would fill a hole created by the potential trade or release of Allen. Williams had a career-high five sacks in 2024 and is only 25.

Why they wouldn't: Cost. Corry said Sweat could command a deal worth "north of" $20 million annually. Though Williams' contract will not be as expensive, he might have more suitors driving up that price. The draft is also considered deep at defensive tackle, so that might provide another option to find players to pair alongside presumptive starters Daron Payne and Jer'Zhan Newton.