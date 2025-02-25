Check out Jonathan Allen's career recap with the Commanders as the organization allows him to seek a trade. (0:50)

Open Extended Reactions

The Washington Commanders have granted defensive tackle Jonathan Allen permission to seek a trade, a source confirmed amid multiple reports, signaling an end to their eight-year relationship.

Allen, a two-time Pro Bowler, has a cap hit of $22.3 million. Washington would save $16.3 million in cap space whether he is traded or released before June 1. Seattle had inquired about Allen before the 2023 trade deadline, according to multiple sources, but with a new coaching staff it's uncertain if the Seahawks would remain interested.

Allen has a base salary of $15.5 million, though none of it is guaranteed.

Allen, 30, missed nine games this season with a torn left pectoral muscle that was initially said to be season-ending. But during surgery, doctors discovered the tear was not as severe as feared, allowing him to work back into the lineup.

Allen played in the final two regular-season games as well as three postseason contests. He finished with three sacks, three tackles for a loss and seven quarterback hits. In eight seasons with Washington, he has recorded 42 sacks in 108 starts.

In the previous six years, Allen, who turned 30 last month, missed only a combined three games. He was selected with the 17th pick in the 2017 draft. Allen played high school ball in Ashburn, Virginia, where the Commanders train.