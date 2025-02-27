Travis Hunter gives a funny retort when asked if he'll return punts and kicks in the NFL. (0:17)

Open Extended Reactions

The 2025 NFL combine brings 300 draft prospects to Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis this week, offering them a crucial opportunity to showcase their skills. Editor's Picks Which NFL draft prospects could dominate the combine? Predictions, potential risers and speedsters to watch Mel Kiper Jr., +3 More

Xavier Worthy's record 40-yard dash, Byron Jones' broad jump: How standout NFL combine stars panned out Anthony Gharib

Pains, trains and high-top Jordans: Inside unique -- and unusual -- NFL combine memories 2 Related

This invitation-only event puts players in front of NFL general managers, coaches and scouts, allowing them to make an impression through interviews and on-field drills such as the 40-yard dash, bench press and vertical jump.

It also puts them in front of plenty of cameras -- capturing every moment of their effort, their intensity, and sometimes, their most unforgettable facial expressions.

As the next generation of NFL talent pushes their limits, here are some of the most entertaining snapshots from this year's combine.

Michael Conroy/AP

The Hoosiers defensive tackle turned heads, clocking an official 4.95-second 40-yard dash. West, an Illinois native, spent four seasons with Kent State. He then transferred to Indiana, where he played a key role in a historic season for the Hoosiers -- helping them reach the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history.

Michael Conroy/AP

Farmer's 5.11-second 40-yard dash didn't just make an impact -- it made noise. The Florida State defensive lineman's grunts during his run were loud enough to be picked up by NFL Network's mics and quickly made the rounds on social media.

The Florida native spent all four years with his home-state Florida State Seminoles, where he was a force on defense. In his final season, he led the team with four sacks and recorded 32 tackles, including eight for loss.

Michael Conroy/AP

At 4.94 seconds, Virginia Tech's Peebles ran the fourth-fastest 40-yard dash among defensive tackles at the combine.

He spent four seasons at Duke (2020-2023), appearing in 47 games and racking up 87 tackles and 8.5 sacks. After the 2023 season, he entered the transfer portal, landing at Virginia Tech for his final year of eligibility. There, he added 30 total tackles and three sacks to his résumé.

Michael Conroy/AP

At 6-foot-5, 288 pounds, the Nebraska defensive lineman showed off his athleticism, running a 4.83-second 40-yard dash -- the fastest time in his position group on Thursday. Robinson reached a top speed of 20.64 mph.

He capped off his college career with his most productive season yet, recording 37 tackles and seven sacks, which earned him second-team All-Big Ten honors.

Michael Conroy/AP

Ingram-Dawkins left his mark at the 2025 NFL combine, tying for the second-fastest 40-yard dash among defensive linemen at 4.86 seconds. His 1.69-second 10-yard split also tied for the best at his position, highlighting his explosive first step.

A former five-star recruit and No. 1 player out of South Carolina, Ingram-Dawkins played in all 14 games for Georgia last season, making 10 starts. He finished the year with 19 tackles, 2 sacks (third most on the team) and 8 tackles for loss.