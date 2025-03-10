Open Extended Reactions

The Atlanta Falcons' first major move of the offseason was to lock up their most experienced player.

The Falcons agreed with former Pro Bowl left tackle Jake Matthews on a two-year, $45 million extension, sources confirmed to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler on Sunday. NFL Network was the first to report the news. The deal was negotiated by agent Ryan Williams of Athletes First.

Matthews, 33, still had another year left on his previous contract. This will likely keep one of the team's franchise players, an 11-year veteran, in Atlanta at least through 2026. Matthews will get $38 million guaranteed, NFL Network reported.

In his previous contract, Matthews' salary cap number would have been nearly $22 million next season. This extension is expected to give Atlanta salary cap relief. The team had been over the cap coming into the offseason.

Matthews has been with the Falcons since being drafted sixth overall by Atlanta in 2014. He has been a starter from day one, including covering the blind side for quarterback Matt Ryan when the Falcons went to the Super Bowl after the 2016 season. Matthews, a 2018 Pro Bowl selection, is the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Bruce Matthews.