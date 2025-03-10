Open Extended Reactions

The Denver Broncos reached an agreement with veteran linebacker Dre Greenlaw, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Monday.

When healthy, Greenlaw, who now rejoins former 49ers teammate Talanoa Hufanga in Denver, has been one of the league's most productive off-ball linebackers. He had 455 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries, 3 interceptions and 14 passes defended for the San Francisco 49ers since entering the league in 2019.

But staying healthy has been Greenlaw's biggest obstacle, as he has played a full season only once in his career and that was as a rookie.

Greenlaw has sat out 36 games because of quad, groin, calf, hamstring and Achilles injuries and he played in only two games in 2024 as he recovered from the torn Achilles he sustained in Super Bowl LVIII.

A fifth-round pick out of Arkansas, Greenlaw emerged as a starter right away for the Niners and made a game-saving tackle in the 2019 season finale against the Seattle Seahawks that helped San Francisco secure the NFC West division and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs on the way to a Super Bowl appearance.

ESPN staff writer Nick Wagoner contributed to this report.