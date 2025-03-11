Open Extended Reactions

Free agent outside linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka has agreed to a deal with the Browns, a source told ESPN amid multiple reports, giving Cleveland more pass-rushing depth behind star Myles Garrett.

In May of 2024, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers opted not to pick up Tryon-Shoyinka's fifth-year option, making him an unrestricted free agent in 2025 as it would have cost the team $13.2 million for the year.

The 32nd overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft out of Washington, Tryon-Shoyinka, 25, has been regarded by the Bucs' coaching staff as having some of the best movement skills of any of the team's edge rushers. But they've coveted more out of him in the way of sack production.

He has never finished with more than five sacks in a single season despite playing 500+ defensive snaps each year, finishing with two in 2024.

In four seasons, he has registered 15 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery and 8 passes defended. He has been durable, seeing action in all but two regular-season games in four seasons, with 45 starts in 66 games.

