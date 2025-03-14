Open Extended Reactions

Running back Kareem Hunt is returning to the Kansas City Chiefs on a one-year contract worth up to $2.5 million, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler on Friday.

He returns to a backfield led by Isiah Pacheco that also added former San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell this week.

Hunt, 29, joined the Chiefs for his second tour with the team early in the 2024 season after they placed Pacheco on the injured reserve list. Hunt led the Chiefs in rushing with 728 yards and seven touchdowns. He also rushed for 117 yards and two touchdowns in three postseason games.

The Chiefs selected Hunt in the third round in 2017 in the same draft in which they acquired Patrick Mahomes. Hunt had a big rookie season, rushing for a league-high 1,327 yards, catching 53 passes and scoring 11 touchdowns.

He was well on his way to another 1,000-yard season in 2018 when a video surfaced showing Hunt shoving and pushing a woman outside his residence in Cleveland. The NFL then placed Hunt on the commissioner's exempt list and the Chiefs released Hunt, saying Hunt had not been truthful with them when they had asked him about the incident.

Hunt then played five seasons for his hometown Cleveland Browns. The most productive of those seasons came in 2020, when he rushed for 841 yards and caught 38 passes. He also set a career high with nine rushing touchdowns in 2023.

He has rushed for 5,164 yards in eight seasons and has scored 64 total touchdowns.

