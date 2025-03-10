Open Extended Reactions

NFL free agency is officially underway, and we're keeping track of every major signing, trade and release of the 2025 offseason, with analysis from our NFL Nation reporters and grades from our experts. The new league year begins March 12 at 4 p.m. ET, and free agent signings can then become official. The first round of the 2025 NFL draft begins April 24 on ESPN.

Here's a breakdown of every 2025 NFL free agent signing by the Kansas City Chiefs and how each will impact the upcoming season:

Elijah Mitchell, RB

The Chiefs have reached a deal with the free agent running back, a source confirmed to ESPN.

What it means: The Chiefs have a back with experience to throw into the playing mix along with Isiah Pacheco. The team's other two main backs from last season, Kareem Hunt and Samaje Perine, are potential unrestricted free agents. The Chiefs have needed even more depth in recent seasons because of injuries, so look for them to add another back, whether that's through free agency or the draft.

What's the risk: Since an impressive rookie season in 2021, Mitchell has been unable to remain in the lineup. He missed all of 2024 because of a hamstring injury. In his three other NFL seasons, he played in just 27 games because of various injuries. But Mitchell, when healthy, is fast, and the Chiefs have lacked speed out of their backfield for some time. So, if he can stay in the lineup, he will be a solid addition.

Jaylon Moore, OT

Moore agreed to a two-year, $30 million contract with Kansas City.

What it means: The Chiefs' quest for a starting left tackle is over, at least for now. They had four players start for them at left tackle last season. The first three -- Kingsley Suamataia, Wanya Morris and D.J. Humphries -- were each found lacking at various times and benched. The Chiefs finally moved left guard Joe Thuney to left tackle, but he was always looked at as a stopgap measure at his new position and has since been traded to the Chicago Bears.

What's the risk: Moore has mostly been a backup in his four NFL seasons, all with the San Francisco 49ers. He played in 55 games in the four seasons, with only 12 starts. Five of those starts came in 2024. Is he going to be a clear upgrade over Suamataia or Morris, who are both still under contract to the Chiefs? The Chiefs need him to be.