Pat McAfee gives his thoughts on Joe Milton being traded to the Cowboys. (0:59)

Open Extended Reactions

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Quick-hit thoughts and notes around the New England Patriots and NFL:

1. Pass-catching RBs: The Patriots enter the 2025 NFL draft with nine selections, and if things go according to plan, one will be earmarked for a running back.

"I think so. Having a good, young runner is potentially something we would like to do," first-year head coach Mike Vrabel said last week, when asked if it is an area he'd like to address.

Turns out it's a good year to be in the market. ESPN senior draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. said he has more than 30 running backs with a draftable grade this year, led by Boise State's Ashton Jeanty and North Carolina's Omarion Hampton.

It would be a surprise if the Patriots were willing to invest the high draft capital to land Jeanty and Hampton, as both are projected first-round picks and New England returns Rhamondre Stevenson and Antonio Gibson as its well-compensated 1-2 punch. Not to mention the Patriots have other pressing needs, starting with the offensive and defensive lines.

But after the first round, anything would seemingly be in play, especially if the pick complemented the more rugged playing styles of Stevenson (6-foot, 227 pounds), Gibson (6-0, 228) and 2024 undrafted free agent Terrell Jennings (6-0, 217) -- perhaps in the form of a smaller, quicker "passing back."

Such a role has long been a staple in offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels' offense -- from Kevin Faulk in the 2000s to Shane Vereen, Danny Woodhead, James White and Brandon Bolden in the 2010s and early 2020s. All of those aforementioned change-of-pace backs delivered clutch plays in the team's championship years, particularly on third down.

Asked which draft prospects might fit a similar profile, ESPN draft analyst Jordan Reid pinpointed Syracuse's LeQuint Allen (6-0, 204) and SMU's Brashard Smith (5-10, 194). ESPN draft analyst Matt Miller projects Allen and Smith (a converted receiver) as seventh-rounders in his full mock draft.

In a different year, however, they might be valued higher.

"It's been a while since I can recall a running back class this deep," ESPN draft analyst Field Yates said, adding that of the 250 overall players he has rated as draftable, 29 of them are running backs -- an unusually high percentage for the position.

First-year Patriots running backs coach Tony Dews expressed his excitement to work with the team's returning backs, with Vrabel addressing Stevenson's ball security as critical after he totaled an NFL-high seven lost fumbles in 2024.

"People talk about Rhamondre and putting the ball on the ground, and he knows that. We'll help him there, and also we're going to make sure the other 10 players know their job is to protect the guy with the ball as well," Vrabel said, adding: "We'd love to add good young players on offense, and skill players."

As part of the Patriots' local pro day Wednesday, which is for prospects from New England area schools and those who grew up locally, Michigan running back Kalel Mullings (Milton Academy) and UMass/Michigan State running back Kay'Ron Lynch-Adams were among the visitors at Gillette Stadium.

2. Milton follow-up: The modest draft-pick compensation (fifth round) the Patriots received in trading backup quarterback Joe Milton III and a seventh-rounder to the Cowboys on Thursday sparks a question as to why they did it. Milton looked like an asset at the game's most important position following his season-ending performance in a win over the Bills (playing mostly backups), especially considering Drake Maye was twice evaluated for concussions in games last season.

The timing, according to a source familiar with the team's thinking, wasn't a coincidence. Monday marks the start of the team's voluntary program, and Vrabel views that as a meaningful checkpoint in the process of establishing team culture and the dynamic that ideally unfolds within each position group.

Milton's departure leaves Maye and veteran Joshua Dobbs as the lone quarterbacks -- for now. Quarterback coach Ashton Grant spoke with reporters last week and here's what he had to say about his QB duo:

On Maye: "In terms of talent, he can do everything you want out of the quarterback position. I've had a couple conversations getting to know him, and he seems like a super-smart kid."

On Dobbs: "We were together in 2022 and the beginning of 2023 in Cleveland. He's an awesome teammate. ... His preparation is second to none, and the value he'll bring to that room."

3. Rookie QBs: Moving on from Milton increases the odds that the Patriots will draft a quarterback or, at the least, add an undrafted signal-caller because teams usually carry at least three on their roster. Reid's view of the 2025 QB crop compared to 2024: "This class isn't as loaded at the top, nor is it as deep below it."

The Patriots most likely will be looking at options from the third to seventh rounds, which project to include the likes of Alabama's Jalen Milroe, Syracuse's Kyle McCord, Louisville's Tyler Shough, Texas' Quinn Ewers, Ohio State's Will Howard, Oregon's Dillon Gabriel, Minnesota's Max Brosmer, Indiana's Kurtis Rourke and Notre Dame's Riley Leonard.

Reid said Leonard as a "late-round dart throw fits the Patriots a ton."

On a related note, Brown University quarterback Jake Willcox was among those who took part in the Patriots' local pro day last week.

4. McDaniels and Tiger: When McDaniels entered the interview room Thursday wearing a red Patriots shirt and a smile, he stepped in front of the microphone and said: "Hello, world!"

It was an ode of sorts to Tiger Woods, who uttered those words to reporters in 1996 before his pro golf debut. It was also reflective of McDaniels' reemergence in the NFL, as it was his first interview since before losing his job as head coach of the Raiders on Oct. 31, 2023. "Super excited to be working in football again," he said.

5. Jones' return? The NFL rule change that will spot the ball at the 35 on touchbacks (instead of the 30) is expected to lead to more returns, according to special teams coordinator Jeremy Springer.

Running backs Gibson and JaMycal Hasty (now a free agent) were the Patriots' primary returners last season (25.5 average, 28th in the NFL), but one notable point that came up at the league's annual meeting last week was the possibility that Marcus Jones could become a candidate to handle the role if the rule change leads to the kickoff return becoming more of a play in space. Jones is one of the NFL's top punt returners, but hasn't returned a kickoff the past two seasons. Springer said he plans to have a deep roster of kickoff returners.

Meanwhile, Springer said the skill set of the kicker -- now similar to a punter in his ability to place the ball -- also takes on added importance.

"It's been a lot of change of how we're going to approach this offseason from a kicker standpoint," said Springer, who noted that John Parker Romo is currently on the roster and has been informed there will be a competition with a second kicker.

Special teams coordinator Jeremy Springer says the NFL rule change to put the touchback at the 35 means more returns ... and also increases the importance of the kicker having more in his "toolbox" in terms of placement etc.



He says big change in how team will approach position. pic.twitter.com/kWqyhVM1tO — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) April 4, 2025

6. Mapu's spot TBD: Marte Mapu, the 2023 third-round pick, is a hybrid safety/linebacker whose fit in the new defensive scheme under Vrabel is fluid. Will it be safety? Or more traditional linebacker?

At this point, safeties coach Scott Booker relayed that the plan is to have players learn the defense in totality, and coaches will continue to evaluate where strengths might be and then work to enhance them before narrowing down a specific position.

Mapu is listed on the roster at 6-2 and 230 pounds, which is a similar physical makeup to linebacker Robert Spillane (6-1, 229).

7. They said it: "I'm pretty sure I'm the first NFL coach to have three jobs in the same year. Any time you have an interim head coach and interim OC, it's because something went horribly wrong. That's not always the most exciting opportunity to walk into, but it's an opportunity. ... It really just gave more confirmation to what the ultimate goal is at some point, because it will never be as hard as that." -- Patriots TEs coach/passing-game coordinator Thomas Brown, on his experience last year with the Bears -- from passing-game coordinator, to interim OC, to interim head coach

8. Patriots Hall meeting: Thursday's Patriots Hall of Fame committee meeting included a surprise visit from Robert Kraft and Vrabel; welcomed longtime running backs coach Ivan Fears as a first-time member of the committee; and included some of the best/most passionate discussions since the committee was formed in 2007. Kicker Adam Vinatieri received my top vote.

In addition to Vinatieri, the following candidates were nominated: Julius Adams, Peter Brock, Ron Burton, Julian Edelman, Chuck Fairbanks, Ted Johnson, Logan Mankins, Lawyer Milloy, Mosi Tatupu and Wes Welker.

9. Patriots in Germany: Cornerback/returner Jones and center/guard Cole Strange traveled to Dusseldorf, Germany, last week to help unveil a new Patriots-sponsored flag football field in the Garath district -- the first of its kind.

Former Patriots offensive lineman Sebastian Vollmer, who was born in Germany, was also on the trip along with former New England defensive tackle Markus Kuhn. A second flag football field was dedicated to Vollmer.

"This is where it all began for me," Vollmer said. "I'm incredibly proud that together with the Patriots I can help pave the way for the next generation of NFL talent, perhaps right here in Dusseldorf."

10. Did you know? Of the 69 players on the Patriots' roster, six entered the NFL as first-round picks -- center Garrett Bradbury, linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson, cornerback Christian Gonzalez, quarterback Maye, safety Jabrill Peppers and center/guard Strange. Only Gonzalez, Maye and Strange were drafted by the Patriots.