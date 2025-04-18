Open Extended Reactions

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- With the NFL draft only days away, at least one thing is clear for the Denver Broncos: Their timing is impeccable.

This year's draft board has a bevy of solutions at running back, their biggest roster need. Talent evaluators around the league consider this running back class to be deep and diversified.

"It's a strong class," Broncos general manager George Paton said. "There are different flavors throughout the draft. I think you can get a good back in the second round up and all the way to the sixth round. That's how it is. There's just so many of them. ... We'll get a back in this draft."

When sifting through the numbers from the 2024 season, the Broncos had the best run blocking offensive line in the league, as they lead the league in run block win rate (74.9%). Yet, the Broncos had one of the most ho-hum, disjointed run games in the NFL. They were the ninth-worst performer in yards over expected per rush (-0.06) -- meaning Denver was one of the nine worst teams at getting yardage that was blocked.

Javonte Williams, the Broncos' leader in carries (139), rushing yards (513) and rushing touchdowns (four) last season, left in free agency. At 3.7 yards per carry. Williams was not as impactful as he was a rookie in 2021 (903 rushing yards) or even in 2023, when he gained 774 yards rushing in his return from a torn ACL and LCL in his right knee.

But he played in every game, and his 52 receptions were second on the team behind receiver Courtland Sutton (81). The Broncos will look toward this year's draft board in search of more impact at the position and to replace some of last season's production.

One of the reasons the Broncos bypassed the position in free agency was because of the available talent in this year's draft.

"I think that factors into it," Broncos coach Sean Payton said. "I also think we felt like it was a pretty lean year in regards to free agency at that position, just relatively speaking. There is depth in the draft."

Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty is regarded as one of the top players on the board overall -- he's the No. 4 prospect on ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr.'s big board. But his do-it-all resume will likely not be an option for the Broncos, whose first-round pick is No. 20.

The Broncos' Day 2 picks are currently at No. 51 (second round) and No. 85 (third round) to go with four picks on Day 3, including three in the sixth round. Many in the league believe a running back who could contribute early and often can be found throughout the draft.

The Broncos could be tempted to select a running back in the first round. But with the depth at the position, there will likely be a running back among the best players available when each of their picks approach.

"The first- and second-down power back, you have the change of pace, you have the third down and you have the three down (back in this draft)," Paton said. " ... Obviously we want to get a running back. ... I do think the draft matches up to some of the places we have needs."

Backs like Ohio State's TreVeyon Henderson, Tennessee's Dylan Sampson, Georgia's Trevor Etienne, Syracuse's LeQuint Allen and Arizona State's Cam Skattebo are on the Broncos' radar. Denver had one of its staff members spend some additional time on the field at the scouting combine with Sampson and Etienne after the backs had finished their workouts.

Henderson, who is considered the best at the position in pass protection, and Quinshon Judkins each rushed for over 1,000 yards for the national champion Buckeyes. Both will likely push for significant playing time as NFL rookies. Sampson, with 1,491 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns in 2024, also showed receiving skills Payton wants in a front-line back. Skattebo had 45 receptions this past season along with rushing for 1,711 yards.

Skattebo has named the Broncos as one of the teams he had spent time with in recent weeks.

"Route running, catching the ball, and then proving that I can pass block," Skattebo said of what he's tried to show teams. "[Pass blocking is] something that has been kind of questionable in my career, but as time goes on, I'm learning, I'm getting better, I'm practicing that and I'm repping it."

Payton has made it known how important having versatile running backs such as Alvin Kamara, Pierre Thomas, Mark Ingram and Reggie Bush were in Payton's offense with the New Orleans Saints. In his tenure from 2006-21, he had a running back with 40 or more receptions in 15 seasons and there were four seasons in which two running backs caught at least 40 passes.

"All I know is we have a lot of great backs in this class and I will say one thing -- sometimes, people were like, 'Are you sure you want to leave in this class?'" Sampson said. "I was like, 'This is the class you want to be in,' because if you can make it in this class, this is the class, I'm not going to lie. It's a deep and there are a lot of great guys in this class."