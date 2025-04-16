Do you ever get upset online about your team's NFL draft grades? You're all excited about the fifth-round rookie safety who's definitely going to play meaningful snaps on defense, and that third-round receiver who never caught more than 40 balls in a college season but will definitely compete for WR2, then -- bang! Some know-it-all blogger slaps your team's class with a C, and you have no other recourse but to spend the rest of the day yelling at him on the internet.

Well, fear no more! I gave every team an A for its 2025 class -- that's right, 32 A's to 32 teams, all before the draft even begins.

I tried to walk through all 32 teams' optimal draft strategy relative to how the board might fall: Trade up or trade back? Which positions have to go early, and which have starters later in this class? Just as general managers are spending the precious few hours between now and next Thursday trying to anticipate the board, trade prices and other teams' approaches, so was I trying to figure out their strategy, and which names they might be targeting as such.

There's tons of wiggle room here. All it takes is one surprising faller for an optimal draft approach to suddenly change. But with all the information we have at our disposal, these are the blueprints for every team to knock its 2025 draft class out of the park.

NFC EAST