CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The future of three-time Pro Bowl outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney with the Carolina Panthers is up in the air.

The Panthers had talks about trading the top pick of the 2014 draft by the Houston Texans prior to the 2025 NFL draft, a league source told ESPN on Saturday.

That remains an option after Carolina added two SEC edge rushers -- Nic Scourton of Texas A&M and Princely Umanmielen of Ole Miss -- on Day 2 of the draft, the source said.

Carolina general manager Dan Morgan was noncommittal on two separate questions Friday night on whether the 32-year-old Clowney was part of the team's 2025 plans.

"We're still working through the roster," Morgan said. "We're still talking through things. Obviously, we're focused on the draft right now and what's in front of us."

Clowney is in the final year of a two-year, $20 million deal signed with Carolina last offseason. He is set to count $13.775 million against the 2025 salary cap after having 5.5 sacks last season.

The Panthers currently have six edge rushers on their roster with Clowney and D.J. Wonnum the returning starters. They signed Patrick Jones II in free agency to a two-year deal worth up to $20 million before drafting Scourton and Umanmielen.

They also have D.J. Johnson, who has only 0.5 sacks in five starts since being selected in the third round of the 2023 draft.

"We're just kind of working through things," Morgan said. "We're working through the draft. We're focused on that. We're going to reassess it after the draft and go from there."