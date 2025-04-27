Open Extended Reactions

Tennessee is signing wide receiver Xavier Restrepo, who was the Titans' No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward's favorite target at Miami last season, as an undrafted free agent, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Saturday.

Restrepo recorded 69 catches for 1,127 yards and 11 touchdowns in emerging as Ward's go-to receiver for the Hurricanes. Over his five-year career Restrepo finished as Miami's' all-time leader in receptions (200), receiving yards (2,844), and receiving touchdowns (21). He also holds the record for the most 100-yard games in Miami history.

Leading up to the draft, Restrepo lobbied for Ward to be the first player picked in the draft.

"Open your eyes. I mean think for two seconds. It's a no-brainer," Restrepo told ESPN at the Senior Bowl. "The guy's proven everything he needs to prove. He's a amazing, super confident, God-fearing guy. A humble beast. He never changes and is never phased by anything."

Restrepo earned consensus NCAA All-America first-team recognition and was a semifinalist for the Biletnikoff Award, honoring the nation's top pass catcher.

The Titans earlier addressed their receiver group by selecting Chimere Dike from Florida and Elic Ayomanor from Stanford in the fourth round. Restrepo faces a long road to making the roster but will rely on his chemistry with Ward to help him make a good impression on the Titans staff.

Restrepo's draft stock dropped after he ran a disappointing 4.87 second time in the 40-yard dash at Miami's pro day. At 5-foot-10, 198 pounds, Restrepo isn't the biggest receiver. But one thing he doesn't lack is confidence.

"I'm one of the most humble guys you'll ever meet," Restrepo said. "Whoever is lucky enough to get me as well is going to get a future Hall of Famer."