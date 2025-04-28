Open Extended Reactions

The Cleveland Browns reached agreement on a one-year contract with free agent wide receiver Diontae Johnson on Monday, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The agreement comes after Johnson made an official visit with the Browns on Monday.

Johnson, 28, is coming off a drama-filled season in which he bounced around with three teams -- the Carolina Panthers, Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans.

After leading the Panthers with 30 receptions and 357 receiving yards in the first two months of the season, Johnson was traded to the Ravens along with a sixth-round pick in exchange for Baltimore's fifth-round selection. He lasted seven weeks with the Ravens, totaling one catch, 6 receiving yards and a one-game suspension for refusing to play in a Dec. 1 game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

After Baltimore waived him, Johnson was claimed by the Texans on Dec. 23 and managed two catches for 12 yards in one game with Houston. He then was waived by the Texans on Jan. 14 after he was visibly upset after playing 15 snaps in a wild-card playoff win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

In a surprising move, Johnson then was claimed off waivers by Baltimore, and he could figure into the Ravens' compensatory pick formula in 2026 based on the contract he signs as a free agent.

A third-round pick in the 2019 NFL draft, Johnson had 391 catches for 4,363 yards and 25 touchdowns with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He earned a Pro Bowl selection in 2021 with his lone 1,000-yard season and a career-high eight touchdown receptions in quarterback Ben Roethlisberger's final year.

ESPN's Jamison Hensley contributed to this report.