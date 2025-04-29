Open Extended Reactions

The Washington Commanders have changed kickers once more. Washington is signing veteran kicker Matt Gay to a one-year deal, prompting the release of Zane Gonzalez, a source confirmed Tuesday.

Gay agreed to a deal worth up to $5 million with $4.35 fully guaranteed, according to a source. He becomes the eighth kicker to sign with Washington in the past 14 months. The Commanders used four kickers during the season.

The Commanders have changed kickers for a variety of reasons, from off-field issues to injuries. They signed veteran Brandon McManus in March 2024 but released him two months later amid an investigation into a sexual assault lawsuit filed by two women working as flight attendants when he played for the Jacksonville Jaguars. The suit was later dismissed.

Cade York opened the season as the kicker but was released after missing two field goals in the season opener. Austin Seibert was signed and steadied the position by making 27-of-30 field goals in nine games. He set a franchise record with seven field goals in his debut, a 21-18 win over the New York Giants in Week 2.

But Seibert missed two games with a hip injury. When he returned he missed two extra points and a field goal in a 34-26 loss to Dallas. His second missed extra point would have tied the score with 21 seconds left. Coach Dan Quinn said Seibert suffered a groin injury and he was soon placed on injured reserve.

Gonzalez kicked in six games for Washington, making 5 of 7 field goals and all 19 extra point attempts. The Commanders re-signed Gonzalez to a one-year contract in March. Greg Joseph also kicked in one game following Seibert's injury.

Gay has made 85.5% of his field goals. In 2021-22 Gay made a combined 93.8% of his field goals, second best among kickers who appeared in at least one full season. But, in the past two seasons, Gay made just 82.1% of his field goals to rank 24th.

A big difference in those stretches: He made 11 of 14 field goals from 50 yards or longer from 2021-22 but only 11 of 22 the past two seasons.

The Colts released Gay in April, two years into a four-year contract.

