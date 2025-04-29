Open Extended Reactions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Chiefs will exercise the fifth-year option on the contracts of cornerback Trent McDuffie and defensive end George Karlaftis, sources told ESPN.

McDuffie (No. 21 pick) and Karlaftis (No. 30 selection) were first-round draft picks of the Chiefs in 2022 and now will be under contract through the 2026 season.

General manager Brett Veach, before the 2025 NFL draft, signaled the Chiefs' intent to exercise the fifth-year option on both contracts when he said, "Those are players that you want in a Kansas City uniform for a long time.''

McDuffie has started 43 games in the regular season and 10 others in the playoffs and has eight forced fumbles, 4.5 sacks and two interceptions. He was twice selected as an All-Pro, first-team in 2023 and second-team last season.

Karlaftis has 24.5 sacks in the regular season and eight more in the playoffs in his three seasons with the Chiefs. He tied for the team lead in sacks in 2023 with 10.5 and led the Chiefs last season with eight.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler contributed to this report.