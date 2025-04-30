Stephen A. Smith reacts to the Jaguars' trade to move up to No. 2 and select Travis Hunter. (2:02)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jaguars are not picking up the fifth-year option on linebacker Devin Lloyd, a league source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Lloyd will now be set to become an unrestricted free agent after this season.

Lloyd was the 27th overall pick in 2022 and the Jaguars gave up the 33rd overall pick, their fourth-round pick and sixth-round pick to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to move back into the first round to get him.

But while Lloyd has put up solid stats in his first three seasons -- 355 tackles (he led the team with 113 in 2024), four interceptions, 19 pass breakups and four fumble recoveries -- he has struggled in pass coverage and has had issues being out of position.

Lloyd is the third of the Jaguars' six first-round picks from 2020-22 to not have his fifth-year option picked up, joining 2020 first-round picks cornerback C.J. Henderson (ninth overall, traded to the Carolina Panthers in September 2021) and linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson (20th overall).

The Jaguars earlier this month announced they were picking up the fifth-year option on defensive end Travon Walker, whom they drafted first overall in 2022.