EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Abdul Carter split the difference, choosing to wear No. 51 with the New York Giants after flirting with the possibilities of the retired numbers of legends Lawrence Taylor and Phil Simms.

Carter asked Taylor to wear his famed No. 56 after being selected third overall in the NFL draft last month. He was rebuffed. He then contemplated Simms' No. 11, before that door was closed by the family of the retired quarterback.

Carter eventually went with 51, taking a digit from each. The number was previously worn with the Giants by edge rusher Azeez Ojulari, who signed with the Philadelphia Eagles as a free agent this offseason.

Carter wore the famed No. 11 jersey at Penn State that is given to the team's best linebacker or defensive lineman. He played off-ball linebacker his first two years in Happy Valley before transitioning to the edge and finishing with 12 sacks last season.

But that No. 11 is retired with the Giants for Simms, who was part of two Super Bowl winners in New York. That led Carter to the idea of asking Taylor, considered by many the greatest defensive player of all time, for his number.

It was a plan that was met with plenty of public criticism. Even Taylor thought it wasn't a good idea and suggested during a phone conversation with Carter that he go create his own legacy in a new number.

"He has to be the player that he is," Taylor told ESPN in a phone conversation. "He can't be another Lawrence Taylor. Well, he may be better than a Lawrence Taylor, who knows. But he has to make his mark. It's up to him."

Simms then said in a FanDuel interview that he would be open to giving his number to Carter if he were so inclined to ask. Carter indicated that could be a possibility, but it was later disclosed that Simms' family decided No. 11 should remain retired.

At that point, going the route of an unretired number seemed to be the best choice.

"Damn at this point imma be out there with just my last name on my jersey, no number. ... Jkjk, It's all Love. Just wanna play Football!" Carter said on X.

Carter and the Giants rookies take the field Friday for the first time in their new uniforms during rookie minicamp. Carter will be in 51. Fellow first-round pick, quarterback Jaxson Dart, will be wearing No. 6.

Dart wore No. 2 at Ole Miss and in high school. That number is currently in use by Giants cornerback Deonte Banks.

Other notable numbers include fourth-round running back Cam Skattebo settling on 44.