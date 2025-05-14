Pat McAfee and AJ Hawk give their thoughts on Derrick Henry signing a 2-year extension with the Ravens. (1:38)

Derrick Henry and the Baltimore Ravens reached agreement Wednesday on a two-year, $30 million extension that includes $25 million fully guaranteed over the next two seasons, agent Todd France of Athletes First told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

It is the largest deal in NFL history for a running back over 30 years old. Henry is 31.

Henry rushed for 1,921 yards and 16 touchdowns last season, his first with Baltimore after signing with the Ravens in free agency.

Henry, who signed a two-year contract with the Ravens last year, had been set to become a free agent after this season before agreeing to this new extension.