Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs will be featured in at least eight stand-alone games during the upcoming NFL season.

Their Super Bowl rematch against the Philadelphia Eagles won't be one of them.

The teams will meet in Week 2 in Kansas City in the late-afternoon game on Fox, one of many marquee games announced Wednesday night as the NFL unveiled its full 2025 schedule.

Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley and the Eagles dominated the Chiefs 40-22 to capture their second Vince Lombardi Trophy in February. Philadelphia is getting seven stand-alone games.

Among the Week 1 highlights announced Wednesday night:

• Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills will visit Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens on "Sunday Night Football." Allen edged Jackson for the NFL MVP award last season while Jackson was the AP's first-team All-Pro quarterback. The teams also met in the AFC divisional round in January, with Buffalo winning.

• No waiting for free agent Aaron Rodgers to face his former team if he does end up signing with Pittsburgh. The Steelers will visit the New York Jets, who now have former Pittsburgh quarterback Justin Fields.

• Pete Carroll's return to the sideline, this time as coach of the Raiders, will take place in his former stomping ground, New England, when Las Vegas takes on Drake Maye, new coach Mike Vrabel and the Patriots.

• Star two-way rookie Travis Hunter is set to make his debut for the Jacksonville Jaguars against the Carolina Panthers.

• And No. 1 pick Cam Ward could make his NFL debut with the Tennessee Titans against Bo Nix and the Broncos in Denver on Sept. 7.

Wednesday night's full unveiling of the 2025 slate capped a week of announcements about the schedule, with the Cowboys-Eagles season opener on Sept. 4, international games and holiday matchups previously set.

After the Eagles raise their championship banner before they face the Cowboys, the Chiefs will take on the Los Angeles Chargers in the league's second game in Brazil, on Sept. 5 at Corinthians Stadium in Sao Paulo.

The Chiefs are visiting Dallas on Thanksgiving Day and hosting the Denver Broncos on Christmas night. Dak Prescott, Micah Parsons and the Cowboys also will play on both holidays. They'll visit Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders to kick off a tripleheader on Christmas, which is a Thursday. Dallas also will play the Detroit Lions in Week 14, making the Cowboys the first team to play four games on Thursday in a single season in league history.

The Chiefs are scheduled for three games on Sunday night: at the New York Giants in Week 3; vs. the Lions on Oct. 12; and vs. the Houston Texans on Dec. 7. Kansas City has two Monday night games in the same month: at the Jaguars on Oct. 6 and vs. the Commanders on Oct. 27.

The Chiefs-Bills AFC championship rematch will be in Buffalo on Nov. 2. The NFC championship rematch between the Eagles and Commanders will take place in Washington on Dec. 20. The teams meet again two weeks later in Week 18.

"I enjoy it," Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins told NFL Network on Wednesday night of his Week 9 matchup. "They're one of those teams, you want to hate them but the games are always so good. And the competition is always so high. That's just like one of those games, one of those teams, that I really enjoy playing. You want to win, you got to beat the best. And those guys have proven year in and year out that they really are what they are."

Barkley and the champion Eagles will visit the Giants on "Thursday Night Football" on Oct. 9 and will host the Lions on Sunday night Nov. 16.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.